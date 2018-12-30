Image Credit: Ramachandra Babu/Gulf News
From the footballing prowess of Mo Salah to the political travails of Theresa May, these are some of the personalities who set the trends and hogged the limelight this year
MOHAMMAD SALAH: The Merseyside megahit
Apart from his extraordinary talent, the Egyptian footballer has shown humility, class and quiet respectability with how he handles himself — both on and off the pitch.
CARLOS GHOSN: The three-ring circus
He headed three of the world’s largest automakers at the same time — until his sudden and dramatic arrest this year.
THERESA MAY: Once more into the breach
With Brexit overwhelming her domestic and foreign policy, the British prime minister is facing the toughest time of her life in public office.
IMRAN KHAN: Sport star to head of state
Often called Kaptaan or captain, the rise of Imran has been nothing short of a potboiler in Pakistan’s fractious polity.
MAHATHIR MOHAMMAD: No early retirement
Malaysia’s arch political puppet-master and former prime minister, has returned to the political fray with a big bang at the grand old age of 92.
MIKE POMPEO: Holding up the world
Handpicked by President Donald Trump, the US Secretary of State is a man who has an uncompromising view of global affairs that’s anchored in the Oval Office.
VIJAY MALLYA: The runaway king
As Mallya fights a battle for his reputation and extradition, it is a stunning fall from grace for a person whose name was ubiquitous with extravagance, glamour and privilege in India.
BILL COSBY: Who’s laughing now
For a generation of TV buffs, he personified the ideal father in a loving home. He wasn’t. And he’ll spend years in jail for sexual assaults thinking about that.
SERENA WILLIAMS: Knowing when to stop
Serena Williams’ career has been a battle, but that hasn’t deterred her from making a mark in the world of competitive sport.
