Man calls himself the best and the most superior creation. Indeed he is. However, as he has evolved so has the shades of love. My cousin, just returned from her first date with a disgruntled demeanour, she quips: “It was easier to chat with him on Tinder, I just didn’t know what to say to him and nor did he. But we can talk to each other virtually for hours!” So, love in times of social media has lost its depth. I was reminded of my first date when we chatted hours on end at a mechanic’s garage over tea in earthen cups, as his car decided to break down. There was no anxiety of capturing the moment on selfies and splashing it across social media or this constant checking of notifications for the fear of missing out and paying more attention to the smart phone than to the person one is with.