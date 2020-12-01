UAE National Day Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

UAE a great country to live-in

I came to Dubai in 1991 soon after completing my post-graduation. The Gulf was the most ‘happening’ place (“UAE National Day 2020: Expats relive National Day moments and more”, Gulf News, November 29). So, with just Dh40 in my wallet, I landed here with a heart full of dreams. At that time, I didn’t have any contacts with any of my relatives who could help me. My initial plan was to stay here for five years to earn a decent living and then return to my home country. It wasn’t cosy at all in the beginning. Moving from the comforts of living with my family at home to leading a bachelor’s life in Dubai was something complicated initially. But, I managed to pull through. I have seen UAE grow in many ways. From two way roads to multiple lane roads, and from small building to skyscrapers. The tallest building when I came to Dubai, was the old Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. It is incredible to see how this city has been built so fast within such a short time span. To see the Palm and the Bur Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, driverless Metro, Tram everything being built in front of our eyes is amazing.

There is something in store for everyone. Thanks to the great vision of the UAE leaders who continue to strive to make it a better safe place to live in. During the early 1990s I use to commute using the Abra for 25 fills, and it was enjoyable. And now, after all these years, I could own my dream car and bring my family here. I really love this country. This place helped me build my career and has given me the opportunity to grow financially and be successful. It has given me the chance to walk side by side with people of different nationalities. I could visit many countries as the UAE residence visa helped me get permits to these countries with ease. Whatever I am and possess today is only because of the opportunity given to me by this country. I am sure many expatriates would agree that if the leaders of this country had not opened their doors, many of us would not have so been able to lead such comfortable lives. I wish this country and its great leaders and its people a happy 49th National Day with many more years of success, peace and happiness. May this land be a land of opportunity for generations to come. Thank you UAE.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai, UAE

UAE is a country for all

I am an Indian residing in the UAE for the past 20 years. I was just 18-years-old when I stepped into the UAE for the first time after my marriage. I remember landing at the Dubai International Airport. I was sad leaving my parents, and the thrill of travelling by air for the first time had almost vanished. When I got here, I looked around, and it felt strange. Everything was different. People spoke a different language, wore different clothes, had different approaches and rules. I felt like an alien. Nervous, I approached the counter at the airport, not understanding what to say or do. As the lady at the counter saw me, she gave me a big broad smile, a smile and wiped out all my fear and anxieties. That was my first impression I had, about the people of the UAE. The love, respect, and freedom I received from them have eradicated all my sadness of leaving my home country and made this country mine. The untiring efforts from the rulers of this country has converted it into a magical land. Today, I take this opportunity to thank all the Rulers of this country for making our lives so beautiful. I thank the citizens of this country for giving us equal importance, and embracing us heartily. I wish all the residents of UAE a Happy National Day, and hope that all the dreams of our beloved and resolute Rulers have for the development of this country may come true.

From Ms Noor Tabassum

Fujairah, UAE

UAE: A land of opportunity

I have been celebrating the UAE’s National Day for the last 25 years. There is another thing which I have not missed during these years is reading ‘Gulf News’. I came to the UAE in May 1995. As I grew, I watched the country grow with me, and during the whole journey, Gulf News was with me. Looking back, I see a UAE without a Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, Dubai Frame, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai Water Canal, the Emirates Palace, the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and much more. The development of a nation happens when media plays a vital part, and Gulf News did an amazing role in the transformation.

In the 1990’s we used to get the paper from traffic signals or groceries. The most wanted columns were Appointments, Classifieds especially sharing accommodation, and items for sale, and Sports. Many people benefited out of it, including me on multiple occasions, even buying and selling properties out of the UAE. I always remember Gulf News commitments towards the society. I still have some cut-outs of Letters to the Editor that I sent to the newspaper.

I started my career in India with a monthly salary of just AED15, and there was no way to find a way to pay back the loans taken for study, for that reason became an expatriate in UAE. Though I started with a meagre salary here, as time passed, the UAE helped me achieve a lot more. Now, I am living here with my big family, including my mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law. They are above 75 years of age and celebrating the country’s National Day with happiness in their hearts.

From Mr Jashim Asiz Noorudeen

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE is a progressive nation

UAE is a land that has welcomed myriad cultures to co-exist and contribute to the progress of the nation. The Emirates, with its present leaders, has shown immense developments, and built what one can call paradise on earth. The country has not only topped the luxurious elements of lifestyle but has always strived to be the best in all or most critical industries, leading in education, infrastructures, health, townships and so on. While striving to be modern and advance, it is still rooted in Islamic cultural values. People of the UAE has proven that any stone when shined right can bring its brightness and its value to the land. The UAE is blessed with leaders who believe that anything is possible.

From Ms Saffa Suleman

Sharjah, UAE

UAE: The best place for business start ups

After the recent announcement of Golden Visa to 10 categories, now the UAE has announced 100 per cent ownership for the foreign nationalities (“UAE allows 100% ownership of businesses for foreign nationals from December 1, 2020”, Gulf News, November 23). It is very evident that UAE is moving ahead of times and the long term vision of its leaders is what makes the country remarkable. The existing companies will be happy with this new rule, and also many investors will enter UAE hoping to be a part of it. The country has seen drastic developments over the years, and now this new concept will also bring change. The UAE gives you everything that is most needed for a good life. This country is an idol for success and chance. In less than 50 years, the country transformed from just dunes of sands, to what it is now.

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India