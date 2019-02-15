What you need to know:
- From the World Government Summit to the Grammys, we count down what made headlines on social media, this week.
Social media users discussed Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council’s speech at the #WorldGovernmentSummit2019. Pakistan’s Prime Minister #ImranKhan also addressed people at the event and was trending online. The #Airbus cancellation of the giant #A380 airliner,Valentine’s Day and The Grammy Awards were also topics of discussion.
1. Shaikh Hamdan at World Government Summit (WGS)
Shaikh Hamdan appeared at the summit through a hologram as he discussed important shifts cities need to make, for the future.
[Twitter]
@WorldGovSummit
“As we talk about the future of cities, we must remember that cities are driven by global economic developments and the harmonisation of cultures and ideas.” Shaikh @HamdanMohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE
2. Imran Khan’s message to the world
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed those gathered at the World Government Summit and was a top trend on day one of the summit. He emphasised that Pakistan has opened its doors to the world.
[Twitter]
@CLGFDSG_LSlack
Powerful presentation by @ImranKhanPTI at the #WorldGovernmentSummit on the importance of governance, accountability and meritocracy in building a strong and forward looking #Pakistan
3. Valentine’s Day
Across the globe, people celebrated Valentine’s Day and gifted loved ones chocolates, flowers and greeting cards. Some even shared memes and joked about not having a ‘Valentine’ on the day.
[Twitter]
@thayabala01
If you love someone then you should celebrate that love every day not only on this date #Valentines
4. Airbus A380 scrapped
Europe’s Airbus announced plans to scrap production of the A380 superjumbo, abandoning its dream of dominating the skies with a cruiseliner for the 21st century after years of lacklustre sales.
[Twitter]
@richardquest
Sad day @Airbus announced ending #A380 production. Magnificent aeronautical achievement that could never make money. I witnessed maiden flight and flew first flight. Shame they couldn’t make it pay.
5. Grammy Awards 2019
According to reports, this year, the Grammy Awards were watched by 20 million people. Social media to discussed the artists who won and the most memorable moments of the night.
[Twitter]
@hazelloujaim
What a kind soul @ladygaga is. She used her speech as an opportunity to talk about mental health and the importance of reaching out for help. #Grammy2019 #GrammyAwards #Grammys