The recent gory incident of mob lynching in Buland Shaher by the cow vigilante group, which resulted in the death of one police inspector and a young boy, did not make him desolate or sad. Instead of taking swift action against the mob and its leader, he was more concerned about the alleged cow slaughter and ordered arrests of people on false accusations. Unfortunately, what the followers of Sangh Parivar [nationalist Hindu body] do not understand is the plain truth that the leadership has no real interest in developing the people it boasts to represents.