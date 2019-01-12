Birds should never be caged. They deserve to fly, they deserve to see the world from a better place, to fly away to wherever their hearts desire. They’re freer than we will ever be, and they deserve to be. But what some individuals don’t understand is that they are born to be free, not spend their lives in a cage. A lot of people might keep their birds in cages because they assume that those birds won’t survive if they’re freed. But what they don’t understand is that they are only making their lives worse, by locking them up. Let them be their own saviours. Nature has equipped them to take care of themselves.