Maintained a relationship
Since the inception of the UAE, the country has had a significant bond with Pakistan (“Pakistan, UAE relations enter new phase of collaboration”, Gulf News, January 7). They have maintained this bond over the year. This has been seen in many ways, be it the first Emirates flight that landed in Karachi, or the Pakistani cricket team lighting up the cricket stadiums in Dubai.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces visit is a true testament to that friendship. With the new Pakistani leadership currently laying it’s foundations for a better tomorrow and the UAE a beacon of economic modernity, this visit marks one leap giant towards ensuring that the relationship continues to prosper.
From Mr Haris Raja
UAE
An honour for Pakistan
While by identity I will always be a Pakistani, the UAE has always been a home to me. It has shaped me into the person I am today. I’m really glad Shaikh Mohammad has made a visit to my homeland. It is a huge honour for us Pakistanis. We have always respected the efforts of UAE towards Pakistan and we hope our nations continue to be on good terms in the future.
From Mr Murtaza Ali Khan
Abu Dhabi
Pakistan can learn from the UAE
It is a great honour for Pakistan to host Shaikh Mohammad and we welcome him most warmly. Since the days of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has always been a sincere friend of Pakistan and in our hour of need, has always been there to support and assist us. I hope the new government of Pakistan takes the help of the UAE to try and transform Pakistan. I wish the UAE and its leaders and people continued success, peace and prosperity.
From Ms Umbereen Rahman
Dubai
Change in leadership
After many years, the UAE crown prince visited Pakistan. We are really happy that we have been able to see this moment.
From Mr Faiz Ahmad
India
Facebook comment
Good move
I am sending this message to say thank you to the Gulf News team for giving us a new page for crossword puzzles, word searches and Sudoku. Seeing it in the paper made my day. Please continue doing the same.
From Mr Nelson D’Souza
UAE
A big loss for films
It is sad to know about the death of one of the finest actors of Bollywood, Kader Khan (“Kader Khan laid to rest in Canadian cemetery”, Gulf News, January 6). He literally shaped my childhood with laughter and tears. His improvisational skills were extraordinary. His humour was original. He was a wonderful writer, his brilliance in acting will be missed. He was a wonderful human being, too. He came to Mumbai as a child, lived in poverty in Kamathipura, studied and taught engineering and grew to become one of India’s most loved actors. He was educated, talented and most respectful. This is something hardly seen in Bollywood these days.
From Mr Nasir Soomro
Karachi, Pakistan
The loss of a legend
Kader Khan was a legend and he will be missed. His demise is a great loss for the Indian film industry. I remember sitting with my grandfather in our home in India watching old Hindi movies. Khan used to have some small role in almost all of them. He captivated his audience and his dialogue delivery was also spectacular. He was not conventionally goodlooking, but managed to make his mark in the film industry, irrespective of his role. It was sad to hear that he succumbed to his illness. He has served Bollywood well and it was his time to leave. I wish his family the best.
From Ms Anusha Das
Delhi, India
A class act
The Golden Globes are always exciting to watch because you get a hint of who might win the Oscars (“Golden Globes 2019: tabloid!’s top moments of the night”, Gulf News, January 8). I am happy Rami Malek won for his performance in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. His performance was spectacular. Freddie Mercury was a larger than life personality and portraying him was a mammoth task. Malek nailed it. I wish him the best for his career. The only way from here is up. I hope he wins an Oscar.
From Mr Jayanth Singh
Dubai
Animals understand love
Birds should never be caged. They deserve to fly, they deserve to see the world from a better place, to fly away to wherever their hearts desire. They’re freer than we will ever be, and they deserve to be. But what some individuals don’t understand is that they are born to be free, not spend their lives in a cage. A lot of people might keep their birds in cages because they assume that those birds won’t survive if they’re freed. But what they don’t understand is that they are only making their lives worse, by locking them up. Let them be their own saviours. Nature has equipped them to take care of themselves.
Birds understand when human beings talk to them. Few years back a couple of teenagers near our bungalow had caught a sparrow and had decided to cage their win and probably sell it off. I bought it and set it free. Instead of flying away immediately, it stayed in our house for a couple of minutes as if it was trying to thank us. Birds understand love.
From Ms Samama Reza
UAE
Abide by the law
As per the Indian Supreme Court verdict, women between the age of 10 and 50 are entitled to enter the Sabarimala temple, however, it is a controversial decision. (“Protest in Kerala after woman break tradition to enter Sabarimala temple”, Gulf News, January 3). Devotees irrespective of gender or age should be allowed to enter the temple for worship. Different political parties are trying to create unrest and riots for no reason. The Kerala government should abide by the Supreme Court order. Elections are near, so all political parties want to take advantage of the current situation. Purification rites should be done in the minds of people who believe woman are impure and who do not believe in gender equality. Let’s hope people of Kerala will rise above this.
From Mr Eappen Elias
Dubai
Stop corruption in India
What is the future of India? Everyone knows corruption is very bad and it is more prominent nowadays. Any mechanism is fruitful, how to stop this viral disease of corruption? We have elected a government and their bureaucrats are working in all agencies and offices, across our beloved country, eating money and pretending to be honest. We need to remember that God is watching and he sees what people are doing. Nothing can be hidden from him.
From Mr Anwar Masih Al Deen
UAE
