When you touch someone’s life in a way that made a difference, that’s when you start getting addicted to it. You want to do it over and over again. When you train people you are moulding people into becoming a mini version of you. However, during this process, people find themselves too. It’s like extracting the skills out of people and helping them hone it. I think I would call this ‘finding yourself’. You never know what you are really capable of until you try and give your best shot to something. People are afraid to fail; to be questioned or judged. I was too. How do you silence the external voices and focus your attention on the task? It might seem like a difficult task but your attitude towards things can help create opportunities. Your attitude is just like a pinch of salt that was needed to make the curry delicious. What you give, your get back, that’s how life works.