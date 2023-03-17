International Day of Happiness

March 20 is the UN International Day of Happiness ("Meet the ‘happiness ambassador’ of Sharjah Police", Gulf News, March 7). You can spread happiness by treating everyone equally. We can’t always change what is happening but can choose how we respond. Happiness doesn’t have to be limited to one’s home. It is equally important at the workplace too.

As International Day Of Happiness approaches, we should remember the importance of happy employees. Happy employees are the most productive employees. So, let’s prioritise joy and positivity in everything we do. We need a world full of happiness to see smiley faces around us. The UAE has set an example by having a Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing.

It shows how the UAE gives importance to the happiness and wellness of its people. So, on this day, let us pledge to make this world happier.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai, UAE

Kochi waste fire, a forewarning for urban planners

Massive urbanisation creates more waste daily (“India: Collector, Pollution Control Board chairman asked to appear before High Court over waste dump fire in Kerala”, Gulf News, March 7). The towering Brahmapuram landfill in Kerala’s scenic seaside town of Kochi became clouded with toxic fumes after the waste dump yard caught fire, recently.

This massive fire caused dangerous heat and methane emissions leading to big discomfort for Kochi residents. This incidence has added to India’s growing climate challenges. Though the week-long massive fire at the 110-acre solid waste dump yard in Brahmapuram was controlled, the smoke emanating from it spread over a 30km radius of the port city, leading to the temporary departure of a large number of people from smog-filled Kochi, to escape toxic fumes. Residents complained of breathlessness and discomfort. These toxins and Polycyclic hydrocarbons (PAHS), present in these fumes from burning mixed waste can lead to rapid cell mutations, which, if uncontrolled, can cause cancers. The situation is so alarming as residents are gasping for breath. To prevent such incidents in future in other cities, the only answer to this is the scientific management of landfalls, as globally, there have been a lot of technological advancements in this subject.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

Cricket fever sets in

What a great start to the year 2023, with cricket fever gripping the world. So many Test series are going on at the same time. New Zealand beat England in a thriller of a test match. The India-Australia test series is going on simultaneously with the New Zealand-Sri Lanka test series. The series between Bangladesh and England and South Africa and West Indies are on. The inauguration women’s IPL (Indian Premier League) season has launched this year; what a great start. It is cricket all over, and I am nostalgic and a great fan of this game. They recently concluded T20 league in UAE. There are so many domestic tournaments also happening in and around the UAE. We are also waiting for Asia Cup Cricket to be hosted here, which is just in the deciding stages. We should appreciate this country hosting so many tournaments successfully, and we are thankful to the authorities for promoting this game of cricket so well.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S Pillai

UAE

India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy

It is heartening to see the Indian Cricket team winning the Test series against Australia 2-1, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals at the Oval against Australia. Thanks to the New Zealand players, especially Kane Williams, who defeated Sri Lanka at Christchurch to enable the team to qualify for the WTC finals. Incidentally, the same New Zealand team shattered India’s dreams of a maiden WTC trophy last time at Lords. Probably, anticipating such a result, only the Ahmedabad Test was played on a drab pitch which just petered out to be a dull draw - even if the teams had played the sixth and seventh day too. Right from the first day of the final test, both teams played for a draw, as no batsmen had a strike rate above 50 per cent. Most of their strike rate was far below 30 per cent.

Ironically, the Australian team was the main culprit. Such pitches and top players’ attitudes take away the glamour of Test Cricket. It is time the International Cricket Council (ICC) came out with select curators to prepare sporting pitches to hold on to the Test cricket result for at least four to five days.

We have come across doctored pitches, which don’t last even two to three days. How can we expect the spectators to pay for five days and watch cricket for two to three days? Less said about the dull draw at centres where they can play for more than six days is better. If such a situation continues, we are sure the day is not far off when Test Cricket won’t be played anymore.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India