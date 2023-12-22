The news of the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, has deeply saddened the world. Sheikh Nawaf was highly regarded as a wise leader and was fondly referred to as ‘the Emir of humanity’. He lived a life dedicated to serving his country, and his contributions were highly valued. His demise, at the age of 86, has left a void in the hearts of many. The ruling Al-Sabah family, the people of Kuwait, and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries held him in high esteem. He was a man of modesty and humility who preferred to keep a low profile. His most notable attributes are his calm demeanour and ability to make sound decisions when required. Furthermore, he was known as the ‘Emir of pardons’. He led the most considerable reconciliation efforts in modern Kuwaiti history by granting amnesties, releasing prisoners, and granting citizenship. He was a consensus builder who left behind a less divided Kuwaiti society, a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Sheikh Nawaf was widely believed to be the consensus choice to become the Emir of Kuwait when Sheikh Sabah passed away. His passing came as a significant loss to the country and the region as a whole. I offer my deepest condolences, and may his soul rest in peace.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani India

Christmas memories

The mere mention of the word ‘Christmas’ evokes a vivid imagery of a magical season filled with warmth, cheer, and an all-encompassing sense of joy. It is a time when families come together to celebrate the love and bond they share, while the aroma of freshly baked treats and the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree fill the air. The exchange of gifts and heartfelt messages of appreciation further enhance the festive spirit. Beyond the materialistic pleasures, this time of the year also provides an opportunity for introspection, gratitude, and spiritual reflection. In essence, Christmas is a deeply meaningful and cherished occasion that captures the essence of humanity’s most profound values.

From Mr Jubel D’Cruz,

India

Four-day workweek

The article by Nidhi Razdan discusses the idea of a four-day workweek. (“Great Work Debate: Is the 70-Hour week advice outdated?”, Gulf News, December 18). While it is true that longer hours do not necessarily guarantee better performance and productivity, there is also more to work than just production and performance. Effective contribution is a crucial element in the workplace, which can be achieved through visualisation, creativity, quality and quantity improvement, and reformation. These factors add value to the organisation’s perspective on operations and functioning. Although there is a thin line difference between contribution and performance, spending extra time in a five-day workweek can immensely benefit the organisation when executives focus on innovative, efficient, and effective work culture and practices. Longer hours spent at work can help develop a rich culture for creating better contributions in addition to regular work performance. People should not have to work like machines for performance. There is much more to work than just performance, including human factors and organisational contributions.

From Mr Karun Kumar Singhal

UAE

How to cope with stress during the festive season

The recent Gulf News article about dealing with difficult relatives during the festive season was very relevant and relatable (“Worried about difficult relatives during the holiday season? How to cope”, Gulf News,December 19). It seems that many expat residents face the same challenges when hosting relatives during the holidays. The woman of the house is often responsible for cooking a variety of dishes and serving three-course meals, even if a cook is present. She must also oversee all arrangements, including giving guests separate rooms and taking them out for sightseeing. If relatives are not cooperative and expect to be treated as if they are entitled to the host’s services, it can cause arguments and grudges. Holidays are meant to be a time to relax, have fun, and enjoy each other’s company. Therefore, only easy-going and accommodating relatives are truly welcome, as they can overlook small lapses and have fun.

From Ms Priya Ram

UAE

Impact of mobile apps

The emergence of apps has revolutionised our lives and brought the world closer to us. Our dependence on apps has made day-to-day activities like banking, online purchases and accessing various services easier. Technology has advanced at a rapid pace, and now it’s impossible to move forward without mobiles or apps. This has helped us connect with people beyond boundaries. Technology has helped humans reach new heights and improve their lifestyles. Once complex tasks, such as communication, travelling between countries, and even locating places, have become simpler, faster and easier. With just a click of a button, people can connect with someone miles away, move to the highest floor of a skyscraper, enter a car without a key, search for any topic on the internet and more. However, the overuse of phones has caused problems, leading some to refer to it as the ‘new oxygen’ required for survival. At family gatherings, people are often too busy texting or taking pictures to talk to each other, leading to discord and broken relationships. The lack of communication between generations has resulted in decreased bonding and warmth, which was once commonplace. The emergence of new gadgets has caused children to lose practical and emotional thinking, which is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE