The struggle is real

As I live abroad away from my family and friends, there is a sense of loneliness always in my mind (“ What is the source of depression? ”, Gulf News, May 25). Sometimes I tend to ignore it, and sometimes it comes up in a way that I struggle to deal with no matter what I do. I do feel like I’m alive but not living, if you know what I mean. We can give different names to it. Some might call it depression or mental stress, but the struggle is real, and I have read that many people are facing these kinds of issues. The support and care we give to these people will help them build mental power that will eventually make them feel better. I read one of your articles from Sadhguru about depression, and I could connect to it so well. We cannot solve all the mysteries of life but we can ignore unwanted problems. As he said, ‘the more exposed you are to life, the more miserable you will become.’ And it’s always the balance you keep in life that helps you grow in the long run, be it mentally or spiritually. So make an effort to get things out of your mind which are not under your control. There are many things you can do. Focus on that. You will find happiness and fulfilment, and that’s how one can come out of this vicious circle. Always make peace with yourself rather than thinking of what you can’t control.

From Ms Kritika Jain

UAE

Food crisis

Your editorial piece about the food crisis, with invaluable views of Sadhguru, gives us a comprehensive picture of the future of food security from a global perspective (“World must rally to stave off a food crisis”, Gulf News, May 22). With the conflicts and catastrophes happening around the world, it’s high time we address these factors. Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are going hungry as food prices continue to rise as a result of everything from the coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing wars and conflicts across the globe. These views are, in fact, an eye-opener for policymakers and economists of developing countries. “Save soil”, “save water”, “save agriculture”, and “save our planet” should be the mottos of the global community. But, in addition, nations have to aim to prevent malnutrition, mass hunger and famine.

From Mr K Narayanan Namboodiri

Dubai, UAE

You get what you give

Life is an echo. Whatever you send out comes back to you. No matter how educated, talented, rich or famous you believe you are, how you treat people matters a lot. Be kind to others, treat people the way you want to be treated and talk to people the way you want to be talked to. Our life is simply a reflection of our actions. If you want more love in the world, create more love in your heart. I try to help others when I can, and the results have been pretty good. I still have my own life to live, but I believe that I am better off for what I have done for others. Accept that everyone is fighting some battle or another, and everyone has bad days. You will understand that there is so much behind it, behind you, behind me and everyone. Be present, be kind, compliment people, magnify their strengths, not their weaknesses, and let people be happy to cherish you.

From Ms Tejal shah

UAE

IPL T20 cricket

The South African cricket team that is to play 5 T20 games against the Indian cricketers seems to be a strong team. Most of their players are playing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament and seem to be in good nick. At the same time, we are yet to know whether they are out of form, and iconic players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishab Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah are being rested, which is a good sign. It would be an excellent opportunity for some talented and performing players like Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Umran Malik. Even the old players like Dinesh Karthik have proved to be the best finishers during this IPL season. I hope to see an exciting T20 series against the South African team.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

Tamilnadu, India

Virat Kohli is back in form

It is heartening to see the former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli striking the ball nicely to score 73, enabling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to be in the race for a playoff position. Whether RCB can play or not, it’s good to see the return of Kohli, which augurs well for Indian cricket. Surprisingly, he will be rested during the South Africa T20 series. Anyway, it is a blessing for talented youngsters to exhibit their talent and stake out a place in the World Cup squad.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India