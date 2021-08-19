COVID-19 Image Credit: Shutterstock

India's epic victory at Lord’s

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team, especially the bowlers, who pulled out an incredible win at the Lord's Cricket Ground London (“KL Rahul century puts India on top against England in second Test”, Gulf News, August 12). It was once again the Indian bowlers who came to the team's rescue to set up a winning target. It was reminiscent of the Eden Garden Test of 2001 – a comeback victory against Australia under the captaincy of Saurav Ganguly. Our batsmen VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid who tired out the Aussie bowlers, and Harbhajan Singh finished the series with a whopping 32 wickets, including a hat-trick in the Eden Test. After that, this victory would rank among the best. This victory is so sweet, as it has come on the 75th Independence Day celebrations. No doubt Kohli's gamble to play with pace bowlers paid dividends at the Lord’s and the omission of Ashwin was baffling. If the Indian team has to win the series in England, it is up to our captain Kohli to mend himself, especially in his batting and catching. I hope he will analyse his follies during the 10-day break and correct himself.

From N Viswanathan

Coimbatore

COVID-19 stress among children

This pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. Depression and anxiety are common during this difficult time, and adults must be aware of the signs and symptoms in children. The COVID-19 outbreak has changed our daily lives in ways we never could have imagined. Since most children are doing homeschooling, they learn outside of scheduled school time. Kids are observant. They soak in what's around them and take their cues from the adults in their lives. In these situations, grown-ups can lead by example on how to cope with stress and openly discuss concerns about COVID-19. Parents, family members, and teachers can play an important role to help children make sense of what they see and hear about COVID-19 in an honest, accurate way and reduces anxiety or fear. So at home, we should create a safe space to have open and reassuring conversations with kids so that they can understand what's happening around them. Eventually, if guided right, they will learn to handle stressful situations in life.

From Mr Harishankar G S

Dubai, UAE

Nottingham Test: Penalty fee for India and England

It is shocking to know that the ICC ( International Cricket Council) has imposed a 40 per cent penalty on match fees for both India and England, along with a deduction of two ICC WTC (World Test Championship) points each, for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Nottingham Test (“England, India docked World Test Championship points for slow over-rate”, Gulf News, August 11). While the 40 per cent penalty may be a pittance for the players, the loss of two WTC points is vital and could prove costly at the end to enter the WTC Finals. If only our ace spinner, R Ashwin, was included in the playing XI, he could probably have saved the WTC points and penalty. But, unfortunately, it was not a good decision to play Ravindra Jadeja, who just bowled 16 overs during the entire Test. I wish the best for the Indian team.

From Mr N V Krishnan

Chennai, India