It is an encouraging move by the Punjab provincial government for drafting the ‘Punjab Domestic Workers Bill’ of 2018 that reportedly recognises a ban on children below the age of 15 years to work as domestic workers (“Pakistan: Court orders Punjab government to ban employment of under-15 kids as domestic servants”, Gulf News, December 20). Evidently, there are children under the age of 15 working in different fields, such as at tea shops, garages or even in households, all over the country. Despite getting education, some of them are forced to work under the labour system. But, the law now reveals that the employer, if failed to comply with the provisions of the law or abuse a worker, shall, on conviction, be punishable with fine or imprisonment and be greatly fined. This is a great decision. It is high time that all other provinces, especially the Sindh province, place a ban on child labour.