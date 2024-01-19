Last week, I visited Khorfakkan Beach with my family, and it has undergone a remarkable transformation (“Winter in the UAE: 11 places to visit in Khorfakkan”, Gulf News, November 29). It has a vibrant atmosphere with upgraded amenities and modern infrastructure. Sustainable and eco-friendly practices have been integrated into the renovation, and new cycling and jogging tracks added advantage. Now, the beach will become a hub for gatherings, providing a lively and spacious place for people to sit and relax and enjoy the beauty of the ocean. I reside close to the beach in my hometown and fondly recall my childhood days when I spent most evenings watching the sunset.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Winter travel plans

Recently, my life has been hectic. However, amidst the daily hustle, I have made sure to allocate time for myself. As the winter season approaches, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of wanderlust. The chilly weather and the holiday season make me crave adventure, exploration, and new experiences. There’s something magical about the winter season that inspires me to venture out and immerse myself in different cultures and traditions. Travel broadens our horizons and helps us learn and grow as individuals. Thus, I have made travel plans with my friends, and we are all excited to embark on this journey together. I hope we create unforgettable memories, have fun, and cherish these moments forever.

From Bijo Mathew

UAE

Paris Olympic hopes

The Indian women’s hockey team achieved a remarkable victory against the New Zealand team, giving them a chance to qualify for the Paris Olympic hopes. Despite their disappointing performance against the USA, the team returned with a spirited effort and displayed excellent all-round hockey. They used every corner of the turf to build their attacks with short passes, ultimately defeating the New Zealand team with a 3-1 margin. I hope the team will win their pool match against Italy and qualify for the knockout stages. I am confident they will reach the finals and earn a place in the Paris Olympics.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth

India

India vs Afghanistan T20 2024

The 3-0 T20 series victory against Afghanistan was pleasing for our coach and captain, as they now have options ahead of the T20 World Cup tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma has stated that there are around 10 set players who are sure to be part of the T20 World Cup squad. These include Rohit Sharma, Gill, Kohli, KL Rahul, Rinku Singh, and five bowlers (three pace and two spin). If Hardik Pandya is unfit, then Shivam Dube would be the ideal substitute. However, the team still needs a second wicket-keeper batsman who could fit into the scheme. The most probable options are Jitesh Sharma or Ishan Kishan, but both need to hone their wicket-keeping skills. This should give Sanju Samson an edge, who could even open the innings. Rishabh Pant is another option, provided he is fit enough to travel. I hope he doesn’t rush to play in the Indian Premier League and jeopardise his chances. Incidentally, the selectors should include Cheteshwar Pujara in the test squad to play against the England team during their forthcoming test series in India. He could replace either Jaiswal or Shreyas Iyer, both of whom were found to be wanting during their recent outings.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

India

Thrilling match

On January 17, India and Afghanistan played a suspenseful thriller of a match in Bengaluru. Although we feel sorry for the Afghanistan team, who deserved to win the third and final match, Virat Kohli deserves thanks for saving crucial sixes, making an excellent running catch to dismiss Najibullah Zadran, and stumping and running out Sanju Samson. Kohli and Samson compensated for their batting failures, allowing the team to tie the match after 20 overs. Hats off to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh for their 5th wicket century partnership of 190 runs, which set up a daunting target of 213 runs despite a precarious start of 22 for four wickets within the power play. However, the Afghan team’s openers had a mission to chase, and after their opening stand of 93 runs, it was the heroics of Gulbadin Naib (55 of 23 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (34 of 16 balls) that almost caused our team to lose the match. Sadly, the Afghan team lost the game during the second super over. It was a super suspenseful thriller until the end.

Vinay Mahadevan

India