What you need to know: Readers write to us about road safety, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Indian politics and keeping the environment clean

Preventing future accidents

The unfortunate death of 17 people due to the crash of the Muscat-Dubai bus, which took place recently, was very saddening (“Dubai bus crash victims entitled to compensation, say experts”, Gulf News, June 10). No one would have expected such a horrific accident to happen, and to think that a bus is a much safer way to travel by.

I understand the signboards on the road that the ill-fated bus took were totally neglected by the driver, who was speeding much above the limit, according to reports. The driver wrongly entered a road he was not allowed on, and did not realise his mistake till he hit the strong barricade.

UAE’s traffic system has sufficient signboards, traffic signals and cautionary indicators, and is considered one of the best systems in the world. It is very unfortunate to note that unfamiliar drivers, especially those from other countries, often fail to appreciate the system in place. They do not follow guidelines, either because they are careless or unaware of the rules.

It would be a good step to explore using smart barricades with warnings on selective roads. If a vehicle enters such roads the barricade should be able to gauge the distance and height of the vehicle, and should signal them to stop. Drivers should make it a point to get in touch with the concerned traffic authorities and ask for immediate help. This way, at least the defaulting drivers could be cautioned before taking appropriate safety measures.

From Mr S. T. Thachil

Dubai

Not the driver’s fault

In the case of the recent horrific accident that led to many dead and injured, I don’t think it’s the driver’s fault. The barrier should be placed in such a way, so that it can be easily located. The diversion on the roads should have proper indications of the height of the barrier, before drivers enter such roads. Not everyone would be aware of the rules in the country.

From Ms Rabiya Al Mirza

UAE

Facebook comment

Above the speed limit

It is entirely the driver’s fault for taking a turn, which he clearly was not supposed to. It is evident that he tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to, because he was speeding. He did not adhere to the speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour.

From Mr Sameer Saroha

UAE

Facebook comment

A loss for the Indian film industry

The demise of 81-year-old actor, playwright and director Girish Karnad was a great loss to the Indian film industry (“Indian theatre personality Girish Karnad dead at 81”, Gulf News, June 11). Known for his versatile roles in film and television, he had been bestowed with many awards during his career, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award and the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. His popular movies like Nishaant, Manthan, Swami and his directorial movie, Vamsha Vriksha, won him a national film award. He has many laurels to his credit. May his soul rest in peace.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru

Reduce plastic use

I refer to the news about Dubai Airport seeking to ban single-use plastics (“Dubai Airports to ban single-use plastics from next year”, Gulf News, June 12). I wholeheartedly support this move by the authorities. It is unbelievable how many plastic spoons and cups are used all around the world, and it is high time some restrictions are put on these items that pollute the environment. I would further suggest that the government should ban the use of such items in restaurants as well.

Now, even the smallest cafeterias uses plastic spoons and cups when someone orders food or drinks, even if the customer is noting taking food to go. A few years ago, tea and coffee were served in ceramic cups, while glasses were used for water. But now, in-restaurant dining has changed. Most restaurants should be forced to use the ceramic ware available, and they should be taught to clean these utensils so that they can be used for many years. I hope the Dubai government launches an initiative to stop using all types of plastics in restaurants.

From Mr Shabir Zain Al Deen

UAE

Rape crimes on the rise

I fail to understand where the world is heading (“Six convicted in gang rape, murder of Kathua girl”, Gulf News, June 11). Little girls in India are being tortured. When will there be peace for girls? When will there be stricter laws imposed by the Indian government against such culprits? I am sorry to say but the Indian olice needs to buck up. Their current attitude cannot help our daughters.

From Ms Sweta Chellani

UAE

Yuvraj Singh, take a bow

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement, and this does not come as a surprise (Yuvraj Singh retires from international cricket”, Gulf News, June 11). There is a lot of tough competition in the team for that position. The player cannot be bigger than the team. Singh had a fantastic career and has taken a good decision at the right time.

From Mr Amrinder Mainee

UAE

Facebook comment

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India v England - Second One Day International - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - 19/01/17. India's Yuvraj Singh celebrates after scoring a century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

A cricket legend

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a legend. He has had a great career and has set a good example for the youth of the country. Despite his personal challenges, he managed to continue playing a game he loved, with passion and dedication. I still remember the 2011 Cricket World Cup so clearly. I was at my grandmother’s house. The whole family was up and waiting anxiously for the last ball. It was cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni who hit the winning shot, but without his partnership between him and Singh, the win would not have been possible. Even though it is sad that he is retiring, he has had a great innings. I wish him the best in his future endeavours. Maybe in a few years he will return to the team as a coach? We will have to wait and watch.

From Ms Janvi Pohani

Dubai

Panda politics

The recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow has opened a new phase of discussion amid the US trade war tensions. Delegations from Beijing presented two pandas as a gift to Russia (“China and Russia rally in response to Washington”, Gulf News, June 10). The panda is a symbol of peace and friendship for Chinese people. This Panda Diplomacy, or so it is called, is thought of as a soft power for China. It is expected that the Donald Trump administration would think twice before taking such strict decisions as taken previously.

From Mr Imtiaz Ali Lakhan

UAE

Better relations

After taking over as the prime minister of India for his second term, Narendra Modi’s visits to our immediate neighbours, the Maldives and Sri Lanka, is a welcome gesture (”In wake of attacks, leaders of India and Sri Lanka meet”, Gulf News, June 10). In view of the present volatility in these two countries, his visit is significant for India, due to their strategic location. This trip signifies the political, cultural and economic ties India has with these places.

This is a praiseworthy gesture by India in improving its relations with our immediate neighbours, as these two nations are reeling under severe Chinese debt traps. The Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka is one of the worst disasters in recent times.

Modi’s visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka heralds a new era of bilateral cooperation between two countries at a time when economic and security concerns dictates the formations of bilateral relations, hence this visit will further act as confidence-building measure.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani

Bangalore, India

