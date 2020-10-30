Dubai skyline Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

UAE visitor: I loved the UAE and Gulf News

I am an Indian senior citizen on my second visit to Abu Dhabi. I came in February this year, my first visit being in 2018 for two months. This time, my planned return trip in April got delayed indefinitely due to my ill-health and surging number of COVID-19 cases in India, and no outbound flights to India until recently. I admire and appreciate Gulf News. Gulf News’ national and international news coverage is very impressive. The newspaper’s ‘The Tabloid’ and “Friday Lite” are also added attractions. I want to add that life in the UAE is exceptionally good with all kinds of comfort, which undoubtedly is the result of the Rulers taking care of the needs of UAE’s residents. I praise UAE for its efforts in overcoming the pandemic. Moreover, the well-maintained roads in the country with never-failing traffic signals, the road etiquette shown by motorists are all remarkable. Abu Dhabi being the capital city of UAE has its specialties and has beautiful places to visit. I find the people in Abu Dhabi well behaved.

From Mr Raveendran Nambiar

Abu Dhabi

IPL in UAE: Shattered dreams for CSK fans

Now that the dreams of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings and its fans have been shattered by Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes, it would be wise for the former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni to try out the younger cricketers (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Big win no salve for Chennai pride as they exit from race”, Gulf News, October 26). Who knows, he might unearth another Ruturaj Gaikwad for the next season. Gaikwad is a star in the 2014-15 Cooch Behar Trophy, scoring 826 runs in six games with three centuries and a half-century. Ruturaj then became Maharashtra regular, scoring heavily in the domestic circuit. Among India’s young talents, Gaikwad is another name buzzing. During the recent West Indies A tour, this opener finished as the second-highest run-getter in the ODIs (207 runs at 51.75). Better late than never.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

Chennai, India

Paperless promotion is the need of the hour

Paperless promotion is the need of the hour. Hypermarkets usually bring out offers through papers and booklets. It usually increases during weekends or festive seasons. These papers are seen stranded near the lifts, parking lots of various buildings, and even on the roadsides. People speak or pen volumes against deforestation but tend to forget it often in reality. Why not promote products or discounts through apps or messages so that they will be more ecofriendly?

From Ms Ameena Nashath M

UAE