Hathras

Hathras gang rape: A long caste feud, a horrific crime, and a sudden cremation

It’s depressing and shocking that a 19-year-old in Hathras was gang-raped and killed by high caste men in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (“India: 19-year-old gang-raped dies in Delhi hospital”, Gulf News, September 29). The nation should stand behind the family irrespective of religious or political differences, and demand justice. This incident is a crime against humanity, and the culprits should be punished. I can’t imagine the horror and pain this woman has gone through, and the body has been cremated forcefully by the local police without the consent of the family. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report reveals that rape happens every 16 minutes in India and Uttar Pradesh tops the list of crimes against women. There should be zero tolerance on any assault on women and children, and the Indian Judiciary should act fast, as in many cases, justice is delayed and denied. A fast track court should be set up, and capital punishment should be given to all the culprits.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

By the time I finish writing this, maybe, one more girl might have gotten raped in India (“Hathras rape-murder in India sign of a cancerous mindset”, Gulf News, October 03). A rape case, in itself, is a hugely disturbing thing. On top of that, when the state government claims that no rape had taken place and cremates the body of the victim during odd hours, late at night, without the family's consent, it is terrifying. What is this coverup? A Dalit got raped by four upper-classmen. Let me ask you, what are the chances that a family of a Dalit would go up to the court and file a case? And even if that happens, what would be the probability of their case being taken seriously and given adequate importance? This is why mentioning the caste of the victim, and the rapists is necessary. To show that casteism still exists. And not to forget, a former Supreme Court judge claims that these kinds of issues are increasing due to unemployment issues, and due to men’s desires, which they “can't control”. When a person who has been a judge in the highest court of the country, says things like this, you know where the country is headed towards.

From Ms Ameena Binth Rosh

Kerala, India

IPL 2020 in UAE: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings

If I am not mistaken, for the first time since the inception of the Indian Premier League, team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is struggling to live up to their reputation (“IPL 2020 in UAE: Two captains at work as Chennai Super Kings meet Sunrisers Hyderabad”, Gulf News, October 02). Though ‘Captain Cool’ (MS Dhoni) came up the order to lead the team from the front, he could not live up to his tag as a finisher. Right from the beginning, he was struggling. It seems as if the lockdown has taken a toll on his fitness. He was huffing and puffing after running a couple of runs, especially during the death overs. It is time CSK discards the struggling old warhorses like Shane Watson, Murli Vijay, and even Kedar Jadhav. Unfortunately, the only man in form, Faf du Plessis, was run out. Adding to CSK’s woes is their catching and fielding, which cost the team a minimum of 15 to 20 runs in all matches. All the matches played so far in this season have been decided during the death overs. Hats off to young Priyam Garg, who enabled Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a winning total. Come on CSK, pull up your socks.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

Chennai, India