Everyone uses the internet. Due to its popularity, the number of users have increased day by day and with this, cybercrimes have become an issue to be concerned about. Cyber-crimes come in various forms, and all these criminals lurk around the dark side of the web, waiting to attack. These people may be smart, but they use their intelligence for the wrong intent. Internet misuse in the form of hacking is spreading like wildfire. Today, anybody can get hacked with just one click. It has become that simple. Financial frauds, illegal trade and more take place very often. After the invention of internet-banking, transactions are made easier and online shopping is a breeze. However, the misuse of pictures and personal information is also a major threat. People today are easily being scammed and cheated. Unfavourable and false postings is the root cause for the spread of fake news and scandals in this world. All these frauds and imposters must be caught as soon as some suspicious activity is reported. Be safe and stay cautious.