We are in this world to achieve our dreams, in the hope of being successful and happier. There are two ways to achieve your dreams, you might think a positive and a negative attitude is the answer. It all depends on one’s approach. You should do your job, your work as a normal business as usual and wait for something to happen, this approach is positive but is a slow, unenthusiastic, unenergetic approach of handling things that comes your way. Second way is to go the extra mile, where you do more, wherever you are. Often experts say you will progress only in a job you enjoy. If I had to add to this, I’d say: Whatever job you do try to enjoy it, you will progress. This approach of going the extra mile will make you satisfied, keep you energetic, enthusiastic and progressive even when you feel demotivated. Don’t hold yourself back. God will open a door for you, which will be better than what you are waiting for.