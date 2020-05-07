Image Credit: Pexels

Humanity is every doctor’s religion

We all are struggling with the invisible coronavirus threat; this pandemic has taken a toll not only on people’s lives but their health, finance, and jobs (“‘We are Khans, we are corona-warriors’: Muslim family of doctors at frontline of COVID-19 fight in India”, Gulf News, May 6). All the doctors, scientists, healthcare workers, media people and police authorities are the real heroes who are fighting and helping us in this battle against the deadly virus. But it’s really shocking and unfortunate to see some people who are still fighting in the name of religion and beliefs. How anyone can communalise such a critical time? This situation has taught us many things, but more importantly, it has taught us the importance of life. However, many communal groups and parties in India are still trying to spread hatred and pandemonium in society. The story of doctor Khans' family is worth sharing. A doctor’s duty is to treat his or her patients and to be kind, also to provide comfort. This entire family is working day and night to treat ailing people. My India does show unity in diversity, although many anti-social elements try to spread hatred in people's minds. Targeting a community or judging someone’s belief is not the tradition of India. Fortunately we can see and hear many heartwarming incidents where people are not thinking about religion, but are helping, supporting and doing their duties as human beings. I strongly believe we all are humans first and caring for each other and showing support and integrity is the key to tackling this crucial time.

What the pandemic taught me…

When the pandemic first started, we were preparing for our exams and then enjoying our winter vacation, we heard about a deadly virus, which was leading to mass death in China.

Disruptions make us realise the need to expect the unexpected, hope for the best”, www.gulfnews.com, April 1). I thought that this was not going to reach us since it was in China and we were in the UAE. Unfortunately, I underestimated this virus.

Soon, there were cases appearing in the UAE. My parents made me wear a mask to school every day. I tried to protect myself, and my friends. Eventually, we all started wearing masks.

We were going to appear for our second term exams. As the coronavirus cases were increasing; all of a sudden schools were closed early and we would get two weeks of spring break. My friends and I were overjoyed, and were assuming that the exams would also be cancelled. Sadly, our exams weren’t cancelled and we were supposed to attend the exam through online means. Things still felt normal in those initial few days. Business was as usual, and shopping malls were still open. Our schools had planned for two weeks of spring break and the other two weeks for distance learning.

However, the Ministry of Education had announced that we were supposed to stay at home and study longer till the end of the academic year. However, when the government announced a steralisation drive, limiting outdoor time, things started to feel scary in my opinion. I felt like a caged bird, not being able to step out of the house.

The way we lived started to change and we were forced to adapt to this lifestyle of learning and working from home, ordering groceries online and much more. Soon, my friends and I were praying for things to go back to normal.

The one lesson I learnt from this pandemic was not to hope for the negative, but to keep hoping for the positive. I also felt like we were being insensitive by not thinking about other people’s sorrows and hardships. People are starving and dying. I did not mean to take this pandemic so lightly.

COVID-19: Lend a helping hand to others

Amidst the life of being in a pandemic, each day we get is a blessing from God. We may not always share our bright days with our loved ones and family, but through the Internet, while social distancing, we can express our emotions and fidelity towards them. The virus managed to change the lives of people around the whole and gave us perspective.

This virus is causing a huge devastating effect around the world, however every bad situation has a silver lining. Creating awareness at a deeper level and expressing that daily, is a very important. We also have now understood that other people and other nations need our in these extremely sorrowful times.

It’s time not to think about who is our enemy or who is our friend. We need to stop discriminating people on the basis caste and religion, instead we should go beyond our boundaries to lend a hand and help those who need assistance during these crucial moments.

It’s time to react in every positive possible manner, and not spreading fright and panic. We must spread peace and happiness. Even though we are practising social distancing as a main protocol in preventing this virus, social media platforms are still alive, hence we can share our concerns with everyone and be there for friends and family. Remember, in difficulty, God is always by your side providing us with food, shelter and sanitation facilities. We are so blessed to live in Dubai where we can avail all goods and necessities with ease. Let us all join hands and be a helping hand towards one and another.