I want to thank Gulf News for revealing the Wisdom Job scandal. I’ve been a victim myself. I have been trying to get a job since last year, so I registered on their website. Once I did, they immediately called me and asked me to pay Rs4,425 (Dh228.3). It was a service charge for forwarding my resume to different companies. I paid through my credit card. They contacted me the next day and informed me that my information was shortlisted for a position with a shipping company in Singapore. But I had to pay some additional charges. I refused to pay this and simultaneously contacted the company myself. According to the company Human Resources adviser, there was no such vacancy present. Luckily or unluckily, I have only lost Rs4,425 (Dh228.3). Once again, I would like to thank Gulf News for bringing this to the authorities.