It’s a tough time for global markets, when unemployment has struck many qualified people (“More arrests likely in Wisdom Jobs scam”, Gulf News, February 1). Unfortunately, it is a fertile period for bad recruitment agencies to ply their unethical tricks. There are so many stories on the internet about recruitment agencies and their credibility. People are getting duped. One such employment agency was Wisdom Jobs, which has a history in scamming innocent people around India and in the Middle East. They have misled many people and have scammed them. Given the current global scenario, many frustrated job seekers fell into such scams with immense hope. The spread of internet tools help the job rackets to misrepresent themselves into some fake website to chase young people who are in search of jobs. To avoid being caught in the net of fraudulent agencies, it is important to know the names of those companies who are legitimate and are highly recommended. Their advertisements will also be authentic and follow due recruitment protocol without requesting upfront fees or offering any kind of job guarantee.