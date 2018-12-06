Gender roles and expectations

For centuries, women have been considered to be just caregivers (“Gender balance alone will not change workplace cultures”, Gulf News, November 2). It is assumed that boys are tough and girls like to share their feelings. Rigid gender stereotypes are a part of the problem as for centuries, women have been considered to be only caregivers. They continue on through this journey of life with the belief that to be a man, you must grunt, scratch and keep your feelings to yourself, or be denied feelings at all. They grow, get validated for their ‘manly’ traits and then enter the dating world. Men descend from Mars, women descend from Venus is the misconception. This is where it all starts to go awry.

The natural divide between genders is frustrating and we don’t really see how to bridge the gaps. Work brings men many rewards, but it can also carries repercussions, which exposes us to risks and leads to lifelong regrets. Both the experiences of men and women tends to be heavily gendered in terms of the sectors we work in; the types of jobs we do; the hours we work and the importance we place on our careers. When compared with women, men spend more time at work; less time at home. While many men reap the rewards that work can provide, we are also disproportionately more likely to suffer the risks, repercussions and regrets associated with the world of work. To be a progressive society, men and women need to share equal responsibility.