New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI5_23_2019_000464B) Image Credit: PTI

What you need to know: Readers discuss Modi as India’s new Prime Minister, minority issues, tolerance and more

Are minorities safe?

No one is above anyone (“Indian doctor commits suicide after being harassed on her caste”, May 28). Issues with minorities happen everywhere, however, those who were involved in this woman dying should not run and hide. They should come out and face justice. I would not want to seek medical help from such arrogant and heartless doctors. It is a shame to hear of such incidents in 2019.

From Ms Shamim Amin

UAE

Facebook comment

Muslims have a home

The UAE is an example of inclusion as the Rulers of the country have built a temple for Hindus, even though they are not from here. Meanwhile, the BJP are not letting innocent Indian Muslims live in their own country. What has the world come to?

From Mr Zahid Dafedar

UAE

Facebook comment

What a world?

This girl who committed suicide had such a promising career in medicine. How can people be so cruel to each other? She is someone’s beloved daughter! I hope she rests in peace. Those involved should be imprisoned for their crimes against her.

From Ms Amina Al Amin

UAE

Facebook comment

Suicide is not an option

I do not understand why this generation has become so fragile. Suicide was not the ultimate solution in this case. There is no justification to such fragility. She should have confided in someone and stood up against those brutes. Why didn’t she think about the love and sacrifice of her parents? I feel so sad for her and her family.

From Ms Margaret Gomes

UAE

Facebook comment

Modi wave across India

I refer to the article about Narendra Modi’s next five years as Prime Minister (“What do another five years of Modi entail”, Gulf News May 22). It is shockingly biased. I am shocked by the article. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have been re-elected with such a large majority if that article was true. The negative campaigning done by the opposition will cost them dearly for the next few years. Modi’s popularity has only grown leaps and bounds, despite personal attacks and negative propaganda. It is the people of the country who are the ultimate judge. The people of a democracy, cutting across all religious and social barriers, have given a decisive mandate to Modi. It may be a bitter pill to swallow for some people.

From Mr G. Srinivasan

Chennai, India

Democracy needs to grow up

The stunning victory of Narendra Modi in India was expected by the people (“Man with ‘Muslim’ name shot in Indian state of Bihar, told to go to Pakistan”, Gulf News, May 27). A big reason for his win was the inability of the opposition to project a strong leader. Rahul Gandhi did not provide competition. Added to this, the political immaturity of Indians in believing a government just on the basis of religion, speaks volumes. Modi has succeeded in abundantly exploiting the religious attitudes of the people. It is clear that people have now voted for their favoured caste. This was not based on any sound political principles. Democracy needs to grow up in India.

From Thomas Matthew Parackel

Kerala, India

Don’t hurt sentiments

My dear friends, religion and politics are two sensitive topics, which we should not discuss on social media as it may hurt someone’s feelings, norms and values. However, protecting and defending your country is a primary right of every patriotic person. I request every person on social media to please stop prolonging this argument, as it would just create violence and hate. If we really want to defend our countries, we should talk about ground realities, which should be rational. Taunting is just unhealthy. I respect others and their feelings towards their country, but I can’t allow anyone to disrespect my country either.

From Mr Ayan Khan

UAE

Facebook comment

Where were the Gandhis?

I would like to congratulate Indian politician Smriti Irani for her concerted efforts to nurture the Amethi constituency, which was totally neglected by the Gandhi family for many years (“Smriti Irani rushes to Amethi”, Gulf News, May 27).

Not only was she able to overthrow the Gandhi bastion, she was also able to dash the dreams of Priyanka Gandhi. It was foolish of Gandhi to count her chickens before they hatched. She did not learn even after her Varanasi contesting fiasco. I hope the newly elected members would have learned that unless they take care of their constituency, they too would meet the fate of Rahul Gandhi, as it is proved that no one is indispensable.

From Mr N. Viswanathan,

UAE

An ice cream fan

I would like to share my experience at an ice cream outlet in Oud Metha (“Ramadan ice cream trail: #14 Fruit and ice cream”, Gulf News, May 20). It was recommended to me last year by one of my friends. I visited the place and found it amazing. I ordered two ice creams to share with my family, but I ended up getting another one! The best ones we had were the mango and Nutella flavours. I travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, just to visit this place.

From Mr Faisal Kazi

Abu Dhabi

Is society getting increasingly tolerant?

Tolerance is an essential value that showcases one’s respect and acceptance towards people. In a generation like today, we are constantly exposed to several controversial instances, to which most of the public has responded in a manner that shows their intolerance. Tolerance does not state the belief that one is right; rather, it is the ability to coexist with people who have a different way of life and thinking. With every step we take towards achieving cultural harmony, we end up jumping two steps behind. Take into consideration several terrorist attacks towards each other’s religion: Christchurch Mosque; New Zealand shootings, Sri Lanka Easter bombings and several other attacks that have happened in the past on the pretext of ‘religion’ are examples of this. This goes to show that most people are intolerant and lash out at others. The trauma, the injuries, the deaths faced by the victims and their devastated families shows that though we have stepped onto the threshold of religious tolerance, we have miles to go before we can claim that society is tolerant.

From Ms Michelle Almeida

UAE