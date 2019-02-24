More than a mark
Exams and tests can be a crucial part of a student’s life (“Readers views: Stop focusing on marks”, Gulf News, February 19). I do believe that these methods can educate children to a certain level. Some children can gain a lot from such tests, but others may not be able to catch up.
Every child is unique and what may work for one person, may not work for someone else. Yet, most schools decide a child’s calibre or potential on the basis of marks. Is this practice correct? We cannot categorise people into boxes because everyone is unique. Children excel at different things and need to feel unique, instead of branding them because of their grade. I strongly believe that one’s true colours cannot be judged by just viewing these parameters. Children should be encouraged to share what they are passionate about and they will definitely soar higher than ever before. Their self-esteem would increase and they will feel happier. It’s not exams or tests that define who we are but what we make of them and how we face them with a smile.
Ms Manasvi Madhumohan
UAE
Great loss
I am really sad over the tragic loss of the lives in the recent Pulwama blast (“Pulwama attack comes at a crucial time in history for Pakistan and India”, Gulf News, February 20). I watched the news reports on television and, I saw the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. No words or compensations can bring them back. May God guide people and allow them to live in peace. Pakistan opened its borders to our Sikh neighbours, yet this has happened. It will be death for us and our children if we keep fighting like this.
From Ms Fouzia Akhwand
UAE
We look but don’t see
We are human beings. We all share the same basic needs. Despite our differences in cultures, religions, ethnic backgrounds and social status, we are all similar in chasing happiness and avoiding unhappiness. We all want to be happy and do not want to suffer. We all need to feel loved, seen and cared for. Nowadays, we have become too busy running after our needs, wants and desires; too busy seeing ourselves to the extent that we became unable to see each other. Our minds are pre-occupied to the extent that we are deaf to hear a call for help and blind to see other human beings. Most of us have busy mornings that we forget to say good morning to the security guards of our offices, and other people who do services for us. Those human beings see tens of people every day, yet they are not seen. They are rarely greeted or thanked. There are many kind-hearted people who offer them money out of pity but what they really need is compassion and respect. Next time when you meet the unseen, remember to greet them and wish them a good day and you will see a smile of gratitude that you will always remember.
From Ms Suzy Sobhy
UAE
Be grateful and content
In today’s world we are all rushing towards new possibilities (“Be happy and a reason will come along”, Gulf News, January 13). We all want a content life to nurture our family and to prevent ourselves from difficulties. New days come with new challenges but we have the strength to deal with the obstacles.
We should introspect and be grateful for this energy given to us to fight all odds. The moment we get closer to God and are grateful for his blessings, we gain the ability to do and achieve anything we want. There is a flood of peace gushing in our hearts, running through our minds and purifying our souls. People need to learn to be content and be at peace.
From Ms Kryselle Mary Barretto
Goa, India
Punishable offence
I read the story of the women whose passport was torn at the Mangalore airport, by immigration staff (Mangalore airport denies tampering UAE resident’s passport”, Gulf News, February 18). It is harassment and a punishable act from a public servant. The concerned employee is not fit for the job. Disciplinary action should be taken against the person so that such an incident does not get repeated with someone else.
From Mr Mohammad Murtaza
UAE
Torn passport incident
I have had a similar incident at Lucknow Airport. This incident happened a few years ago, when I was returning from Lucknow. I went to the immigration counter. I got a phone call and answered it. In the meantime, a staff member had torn my passport. When I saw this I quarrelled with the personnel in charge but nothing happened. Finally, I lodged the complaint with the airport authorities. I am still waiting for an update.
From Mr Abbas Naqvi
UAE
Action needs to be taken
I reside in Mangalore, India. I am working with a firm in Iraq, and I have travelled many a times from Delhi and Mumbai to Afghanistan. I was allowed to travel. Once, when I reached the immigration counter to travel to Iraq, the officer was very rude to me. He treated me very disrespectfully and used poor language. He was a middle-aged man. The language he used was very unacceptable and despite having all clear documents and visa, he made me wait extra, only because I asked him to behave and talk gently. Some strict action needs to be taken against these employees. Or I should say they should be fired from their jobs. An example needs to be set for others.
From Mr Satish Shetty
India
Death of a legend
The death of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld is a big loss to the industry (“Iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld dies, aged 85”, Gulf News, February 20). He was a legend. People looked up to him and he helped shaped many careers. He was a symbol of the fashion industry and a legacy in himself. I hope his art and his vision lives on through his style and his larger-than-life personality. While it is devastating to read people tweet about his death, what facinates me is the ability a person has to make a difference to someone’s life. He has given a career path for so many young, aspiring and talented people. May he rest in peace.
From Mr Dario V.
UAE
Politics of alliances
Though the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was totally against the Congress Party, he is suddenly calling for an alliance with them (“BJP MP Kirti Azad joins Congress”, Gulf News, February 19). But will the Congress Party, who are unwilling to join hands with other parties in Uttar Pradesh, where the stakes are high, will join hands with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi? Basically, nothing is impossible in Indian politics as the Congress is keen to get as many supporters as it can muster, to defeat Narendra Modi and come to power. Who knows, it could prove to be a boon for Modi, whose image has once again gone up after the Rafale deal clarification. Let us wait and watch the developments.
From Mr N. Hariharan
India
Smoking is a vice
This is in connection with the new rule about e-cigarettes in the UAE (“Will vaping help smokers quit?”, Gulf News, February 19). Will lifting the ban on such cigarettes help people quit smoking? Everyone knows that smoking is bad for health and it is a choice that depends on person to person. Nowadays you find more people smoking outside near street corners and dustbins. I think e-cigarettes will encourage people to try it, if they have not already. Watching people smoke outside buildings and in the open is not a good sight. We must discourage smoking in all forms.
From Mr Andrew X.
UAE
