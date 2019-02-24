We are human beings. We all share the same basic needs. Despite our differences in cultures, religions, ethnic backgrounds and social status, we are all similar in chasing happiness and avoiding unhappiness. We all want to be happy and do not want to suffer. We all need to feel loved, seen and cared for. Nowadays, we have become too busy running after our needs, wants and desires; too busy seeing ourselves to the extent that we became unable to see each other. Our minds are pre-occupied to the extent that we are deaf to hear a call for help and blind to see other human beings. Most of us have busy mornings that we forget to say good morning to the security guards of our offices, and other people who do services for us. Those human beings see tens of people every day, yet they are not seen. They are rarely greeted or thanked. There are many kind-hearted people who offer them money out of pity but what they really need is compassion and respect. Next time when you meet the unseen, remember to greet them and wish them a good day and you will see a smile of gratitude that you will always remember.