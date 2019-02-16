Politics is a game of images, of visibility, of narrative and of timing (“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes Twitter debut”. Gulf News, February 12). With just three months to go, in India, a new image has entered the fray, that of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Gandhi name already carries a lot of heft behind it. Call it nepotism or dynasty politics, there is a feeling of trust in the family, not just the individual. There is faith in the family name; there is faith that if one generation of the family has ruled, the next generation is better equipped to be a ruler. If nothing else, the introduction of Priyanka Gandhi, has added another flavour to this election, probably the last roll of the dice for the Congress party to reclaim the parliament. She brings with herself novelty, a strong voice, clarity and the resemblance to her influential grandmother Indira Gandhi, which Rahul Gandhi struggled to pull together. Together, they face the most influential individual the country has seen in a long time, an orator, influencer, leader and an expert campaigner, Narendra Modi. With this introduction the narrative for this election has at once shifted from Modi versus Gandhi to individual versus the dynasty.