Historic UAE -Israel peace deal signed in Washington, USA

The article published in Gulf News was meaningful and thought-provoking one (“UAE-Israel peace deal signing ceremony in pictures”, Gulf News, September 15). The historical signing ceremony was held in the White house. Both leaders, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the deal, and it was an impressive development in the recent months. As the editorial in Gulf news rightly mentioned, decades of conflicts and escalation is not going to solve unless diplomacy can be employed is quite right. With this accord, I am confident that decades of disputes between Israel and Palestine will be amicably solved and the middle east region will have peace and prosperity in the coming days. The initiative of the UAE for this is very much appreciable. Congratulations to both the leaders.

From Mr K Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

India: Fighting COVID-19 in the villages

COVID-19 has now touched five million cases in India, with about a million active cases (“India reports record daily jump in COVID-19 cases for second straight day”, Gulf News, September 12). The virus has spread to all the states, especially in rural areas. In fighting COVID-19 in villages, health authorities should seek the cooperation of the village officer and the local panchayat (governing body). The panchayat is a five-person elected committee, which governs the village administratively. The village headman and the local panchayat carry authority and credibility in the villages. Their cooperation is critical to curtailing COVID-19 in rural areas. They have to be briefed about the dangers of COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of the disease. They should also be briefed about maintaining the records about the infections and recoveries in the village.

The weekly markets in the villages attract hundreds to thousands of villagers to buy food grains, apparel, animals like goats and hens, etc. Usually, they are very crowded. Authorities should ensure that social distancing is practised at these weekly markets. The fight against COVID-19 in the villages has to be fought on a war-footing since the health infrastructure could be weak in some areas, and information flow may not be rapid.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India