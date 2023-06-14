Eco-friendly future

The focus of World Environment Day is to strive towards creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future (“50th Anniversary of World Environment Day — No single solution to a complex challenge”, Gulf News, June 05). The urgency of the climate crisis requires immediate action. Rather than just recognising this day once a year, we should incorporate environmental themes into all aspects of our lives, including school and work. Our responsibility is to protect the environment and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. Thank you for raising awareness about this critical issue.

Dubai

Cricket: India at the World Test Championship

India’s cricket team lost the WTC (World Test Championship) finals to Australia (“World Test Championship cricket final: How India lost the Ultimate Test against Australia”, Gulf News, June 12). The team’s captain made mistakes, including leaving out their best bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin. Winning and losing is a natural part of any game, especially cricket, which is unpredictable. However, the celebrated cricketers surprised everyone by losing their wickets quickly. Even the Orange cap (Shubman Gill) and Purple cap (Mohammed Shami) holders of the recently concluded IPL (India Premier League) tournament needed to be more experienced on unfamiliar pitches. Fortunately, the return of Ajinkya Rahane was a blessing. He should be a permanent member of the Indian Test team and could even be considered the captain. Hardik and Rohit Sharma are potential captains for T20 and ODIs.

From Mr Hariharan

India

French Open: Djokovic overtakes Rafael Nadal

Congratulations to Novak Djokovic for winning the French Open title and breaking the tie of 22 titles held by Rafael Nadal (Novak Djokovic wins third French Open for record 23rd men’s Grand Slam title”, Gulf News, June 11). Although Nadal’s absence may have been fortunate for Djokovic, we cannot deny his tenacious attitude in seizing the opportunities that came his way. His victory is a testament to the saying “Victory Belongs to the Most Tenacious,” which is now displayed at the Ronald Garros stadium. With this win, he is now halfway to achieving the calendar Grand Slam by winning Wimbledon and the US. Open this year. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours.

From Mr N V Krishnan

India

WTC: Why India lost finals

The Australian cricket team, led by Smith and Head, achieved a great victory by posting a strong score and winning the WTC (World Test Championship)Trophy. Unfortunately, the Indian team had a similar chance but missed it. Firstly, the team selection could have been better, particularly in omitting India’s top wicket-taker, R. Ashwin. Then, the decision to bat or bowl after winning the toss created a dilemma. Despite these setbacks, our bowlers did an excellent job on day two and restricted Australia’s total to below 500. However, our batsmen, including some IPL (Indian Premier League) heroes, were too tired to lift the team’s morale, resulting in a healthy lead for Australia. Although the tired bowlers could limit the target to 444 runs, it was still within reach by the end of day four, and the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Pujara were unpardonable. Unfortunately, Kohli’s spectacular catch by Smith shattered our dreams, and from that point on, it was easy for Australia to clinch the championship by a massive margin of 209 runs. Australia’s fortunes were turned around in their match against Rahane and Kohli’s teams’ thanks to Cameron Green’s catches of Rahane in the first innings and Smith of Kohli in the second innings. The team has too many underperforming players that must be replaced soon. Talented youngsters are waiting for an opportunity to show their skills in the international arena. I also feel that our bowlers and batsmen, who performed well during the IPL, lacked the energy required to win Test matches, especially the WTC Finals. The BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) should share the blame for this.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India

Protecting children’s right

June 12 is observed as World Day against child labour, and this year the United Nations focus on social justice for all. Reports say more than 168 million children are engaged in child labour globally, mostly in war-torn areas. Conflicts and disasters displace thousands of children from their homes, and they are left behind in poverty and forced to do child labour. In many countries, children are denied the right to education and forced to work in factories and unhygienic places for hardly a meal or without pay. Millions of children are denied their fundamental rights. It is imperative that we place our trust in the United Nations and other nations to collaborate in ensuring the safety and protection of these children. By joining forces, we can work towards creating a world where every child is free from harm and is given the opportunity to thrive. Our collective responsibility is prioritising their well-being and ensuring they are provided with the necessary resources and support to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai