Thank you, UAE and Gulf News

My family and I would like to express our gratitude to Gulf News for the article that was published covering my wonderful journey of 42 years in the UAE (“‘Those days won’t come back’: Longtime Indian couple in UAE retires, heading home”, Gulf News, October 12). I would also like to thank Gulf News for its hospitality in presenting me with a lovely book gift, The Rise of a Nation. The award-winning photo book tells the astonishing story of the United Arab Emirates through 1,600 pictures from Gulf News’ archives. With this gift, I can continue to relive my fond memories of the UAE. Thanks to the entire team of Gulf News. The kindness and hospitality of the people of the UAE is everlasting. God bless the UAE.

From Mr Albert Barretto

Dubai

‘Lockdowns might have gone, but the COVID-19 virus has not’: Indian PM Modi

In his latest address to the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his concern over COVID-19 and warned people against complacency in fighting COVID-19 ahead of various festivals (“ COVID-19: Safety protocols more important when restrictions are eased”, Gulf News, September 01). He stressed upon the need for using face masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands at regular intervals. ‘Lockdowns might have gone, but the COVID-19 virus has not. Therefore, no laxity in our attitude till vaccine to counter and contain this dreaded virus is readily available,’ the Prime Minister reiterated. Until a right COVID-19 vaccine is available, we need to be more cautious, watchful and alert. Our fight against this pandemic should never stop.

From Mr Shiben Krishen Raina

Rajasthan, India

COVID-19: Dealing post-pandemic era

In the post-pandemic world it will be necessary to keep operating contactless for some time. The world may continue to face disruptions, for some years, even after five or six vaccines are cleared for inoculation. Now, vaccines usually take three to five years or even more, to be tested comprehensively. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19 has been massive and horrendous. Companies and governments have had to accelerate progress in testing vaccines. The effect of various vaccines on arresting COVID-19 and whether they have any side-effects will have to be monitored. If any vaccine fails to deliver results conclusively, expect some countries or areas to go into lockdowns again. So, masks and social distancing may last for some years, till the vaccines prove themselves. Thus, it will not be smooth sailing after the vaccines are commissioned. We will have to be vigilant.

Digitisation and artificial intelligence will be deployed increasingly in businesses, to reduce dependence on human labour. Machines in the future might replace humans. Companies might actively review whether some functions can be delegated to machines and robots. Finally, firms will have to be more flexible in managing highly skilled professionals. Post the pandemic, many qualified professionals may seek incremental elasticities like continuing to work from home, working alternate days at the office, etc., due to the age factor or comorbidities or other reasons. So, companies will have to review their personnel policies to accommodate their staff.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India