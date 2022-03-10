Final month of Expo 2020 Dubai

World Expos are among the most significant international events every five years, usually lasting six months (“ Expo 2020 Dubai time extended: Visitors get to enjoy pavilions for an extra hour this month ”, Gulf News, March 01). And, during March, it will stay open for an extra hour. From entertainment to business and entrepreneurship, there’s something for everyone to experience at the Expo 2020 Dubai. So, don’t miss out on the chance to visit this incredible event which will not only entertain but educate you about so many countries, different cultures, cuisines, and art. Moreover, it aims to create connections that encourage people to exchange ideas. Trust me! If you are passionate about music, it is the right place to visit as it organises different music shows from all over the planet. At Expo, I felt like I had travelled the world. Each country pavilion offered a unique experience that I will never forget! In addition, I managed to get a few collectables that I will always treasure. If you haven’t visited the Expo yet, I suggest seeing it. From astonishing architecture to culinary experiences, it is an experience that I will never forget.

From Ms Radika Sasidharan

Dubai, UAE

Winter in the UAE

Winters in the UAE are the best (“Watch: My warmest memories amid UAE’s coolest winter”, Gulf News, January 31). The cooler weather meant a return to favourite parks and outdoor activities. This time, winter in Dubai is extra special because of the Expo 2020 Dubai. There are manyn options where you can enjoy the winters in the UAE. As the days get a bit warm, winter’s memories start to fade away. Winter is such a magical time in the UAE. As soon as November set in, we took our winter clothes out, washed and ironed them, ready to be worn over the next few months. It reminded me of one of the most challenging things during my childhood – waking up to a cold morning and getting dressed for school. But, even the pain of getting out of your warm comfortable bed into the bitterly cold morning was compensated later by the crisp sunshine and the bright blue sky. As we are all busy with our lives, education, and jobs, we cannot enjoy the winter season like before. All have become sweet memories of childhood that I can only recall and cherish. I wish I could go back to that time again!

From Ms Gauri Govind

Dubai, UAE

Ban plastic bags

Saying no to plastic means saving up tons of plastic waste discharged into the ocean, reducing the risk of marine animals ending up dead because of plastic waste ingestion, and encouraging the use of environmentally friendly material (“From the Editors: Dubai’s decision to charge single-use plastic bags will promote responsible living”, Gulf News, February 08). The environment is everyone’s responsibility to share. If one country is affected by an environmental problem, other countries are likely to be affected by it too. It is high time we say bye to plastic because they only make our world unappealing.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman, UAE

T20 cricket: Ishan Kishan breaks Rishabh Pant’s record

It was a stunning performance by the top-order Indian batsmen, especially opener Ishan Kishan, who proved his worth with an invaluable 89 runs, of course, thanks to the dropped catches (“Ishan Kishan, the young and fearless stroke-player from India”, Gulf News, March 15). He surpassed the highest individual run-scorer by a wicketkeeper in T20 Internationals. In any case, he proved that he has a range of shots, which is better than the much-hyped Rishabh Pant’s shots. Ishan stormed against the Sri Lanka bowlers with an impressive 89 runs from 56 balls, batting at a remarkable strike rate of 158.93. Then it was left to the bowlers to restrict the Sri Lankan team to 137 for six and win the first T20 three-match series. But for the spilt catches, their total could have been dismal. I feel the Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid, who holds the record of taking 210 catches in Test matches, will improve his teams’ skills. Also, I hope that Sanju Samson will get a chance to bat early during the remaining two games to prove his potential. He is a fine wicketkeeper-batsman who is sound in technique, both with bat and behind the stumps. Incidentally, I take this opportunity to congratulate the women in blue (the Indian women’s cricket team) for their all-round performance, to win the fifth and final One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand to avoid a clean sweep by the hosts. This win should be a real morale booster for the women cricketers, that too just before the commencement of the World Cup next month. I wish the Indian womens’ team the best during the World Cup Tournament.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India