Image Credit: iStockphoto

Message of gratitude

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the UAE for making the lives of residents comfortable, even during tough times. Thanks to the delivery persons who work relentlessly, and are on the move to deliver provisions, medicines, vegetables, and other necessities. With COVID-19 and hot summer upon us, they deserve our appreciation. God bless everyone and stay safe.

From Ms Priya Ram

Bur Dubai

India COVID-19

It is appalling to view the increasing daily number of COVID-19 cases in India (“India COVID-19: 14-day home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh Mela 2021 returnees in Delhi”, Gulf News, April 18). The governments should have thought wisely about their citizens' health and wellbeing instead of allowing the large public gathering at the Kumbh Mela festival. The various state governments in India are duty-bound to think and act for their fellow citizens' wellbeing and good health. The authorities all over India should make rules and regulations stringent to safeguard the precious lives of its countrymen and visitors. If India fails to take the necessary step immediately, the death toll will rise above expectations due to lack of treatment.

From Mr Suresh A C

Dubai, UAE

Earth day

The Earth is our heritage, and we have to protect it (“Earth Day 2021: we are ready for the future”, Gulf News, April 21). Humans impact the physical environment in many ways - overpopulation, pollution, burning fossil fuels and deforestation. Each individual can contribute to make this day a triumph. For the past few years, I have been trying my best to do my part in protecting the environment. Indeed, even small actions like turning off the lights when not in use, riding a bicycle to school for one day, or recycling one plastic bottle have a significant effect. Remember, even a small step can change everything. Earth is not mine, not yours, but we belong to it. We might have damaged the Earth, but it is still not late to fix the damage that we have done. Some ways to save our planet are to follow the 3R’s ( reduce, reuse, recycle). I am a student from GEMS Millennium school who has taken a pledge to go green and save the Earth. People celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. By taking part in activities like clean-up campaigns and planting trees, we’re making our world a happier, healthier place to live.

From Aashay Jain

Sharjah

India struggles with COVID-19 count

As India records many positive cases almost every day in the past few days, a sizeable desperate community struggles for basic needs (“India reports record daily COVID-19 death toll, many cities in lockdown”, Gulf News, April 20). In the crowded metropolitan cities where most of the saddening realities exist, especially for those who are still lacking the essentials of life. The pandemic has demonstrated the prevailing healthcare system, not just in India alone, but the whole world is struggling to take care of its citizens in the best possible way they can. Notwithstanding, social media forums play a very active role in gathering information and aggressively pleading for oxygen, ventilators, and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities for the needy community. If the prevailing situation continues to remain for a period that is unknown to anyone, the pathetic pandemic situation may worsen further and lead to beyond control. As public participation initiatives and social media forums call up for help to supply medical essentials, it is a time of crisis that governments and health authorities cannot overlook. The federal and state governments have got more than a year to assess the situation and establish effective contingency plans if the situations go beyond the limits. By default, the pandemic assesses the health and other support functions the countries have and how reliable they are in handling cases that require concentrated effort and attention for recovery. It is time for countries facing a tough time battling the virus to review their health facilities and resources, and how equipped, they are in meeting emergencies like the present pandemic circumstances. Meanwhile, the pandemic has become an eyeopener for developed countries for evaluating their internal health resources and how it helps to support the lives of commoners in times of crisis. Meanwhile, social media groups can continue playing their role for genuinely supporting the needy; eventually, every individual is becoming part of the global warriors in the fight against coronavirus.

From Mr Ramachandran Nair

Muscat