India’s Republic Day

India recently celebrating its 73rd Republic day, on January 26 (“ India’s Republic Day signifies a nation’s transition ”, Gulf News, January 26). It is to commemorate the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect and the country became a republic. Indian expatriates living in the UAE feel proud and happy to revel in these celebrations away from their motherland and send tons of good wishes back to their home country. For many of us, UAE is our second home. The UAE is a country that has always made me push myself to delve into my talents and skills and explore what I can bring to make this world a more beautiful and amazing place. The past two decades are fabulous here, and whilst I miss India and being in India, the nostalgia that surrounds this feeling is made wholesome by what the UAE offers its expatriate community. I wish both the countries all the best.

From Ms Shalini Menezes

UAE

Climate change

This letter is about a recent article published in Gulf News (“Climate change demands strong political leadership”, Gulf News, January 18). It is an excellent article. While its focus is on strong political leadership and the will to achieve the ways laid down in the Glasgow Summit, I would like to suggest nations to adopt strong policies regarding measures to stop deforestation and utilise more solar energy. Declining levels of groundwater should be a matter of concern for all countries. Each nation has to set apart a certain percentage of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) to mitigate the havoc brought about by climate change.

From Mr K Narayanan Namboodiri

Dubai, UAE

Cricket: India hope to seal the series

The second One Day International (ODI) match was again a story of doom for Indian cricketers (“Flat and deflated Team India lose One Day International series to South Africa”, Gulf News, January 21). Though the team was able to set a target of 282, it was not enough. Once again, the bowlers failed to come up with new tricks to price out the South African team. They had the best opening partnership, and Quinton de Kock knocked out Indian bowlers helter-skelter to pile up their agony. All of the Indian bowlers, who have been instrumental in many victories, looked like novices. The net result was the loss of the ODI series too. Ironically, the South African spinners were able to choke the so-called world-class batsmen famous for tackling world-class spinners. Anyway, now that India has lost the ODI series, it would be good to try our bench strength in the subsequent ODI against Sri Lanka. Who knows, the young boys may win to end the tour on a winning note.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India

Naomi Osaka stands up for mental health

The world frowned when Japanese tennis player Osaka wanted to take a break to deal with her mental health issues (“Naomi Osaka feels the ‘itch’ to play tennis again, will return soon she says”, Gulf News, September 27). In addition, she was criticised heavily for failing to speak with the press and her disagreement with the French officials. As a result, she withdrew from the French Open after winning the first round last year. Skipping the traditional press conference is still a sin for the media. Osaka rightly chose mental wellbeing to playing during the French Open and Wimbledon in 2021. However, she also wanted to focus on the Olympic gold. She tried her best to make her country proud at the Tokyo Olympics after lighting the torch at the opening ceremony. Unfortunately, her dream did not come true as she was eliminated in the third round, disappointing Japanese fans. Osaka reminds us that mental health issues are always ignored. To perform at the top level, one needs physical strength and sound mental health. She returned stronger and well determined for the Australian Open in 2022 after a well-deserved break hoping to defend the title. Unfortunately, Osaka got eliminated in the third round after losing two match points to a brave Amanda Anisimova, who played brilliantly. She didn’t win the cup but has won the hearts of her fans for coming back strong and being honest. She has set an excellent example for others who haven’t taken mental illnesses seriously. Osaka wrote in an essay for Time Magazine: “It’s okay to not be okay, and it’s okay to talk about it”. It’s, of course okay, to lose the match. But, she will return stronger and more focused to win more Grand Slams and return to the top. Osaka’s revelation certainly had an impact in reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, and her statements will reverberate around the world.

From Dr Praveen Sreekanthalal

Abu Dhabi

UAE