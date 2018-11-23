Disabled app feature?
I am unable to read news while I am offline whereas the older version of the Gulf News app supported this feature. It allowed readers to download news from their homes and read on the go without utilizing cellular data. I request to add the earlier feature of the Gulf News app so that I can read offline.
From Mr Sunil Satija
UAE
On the new app can save articles offline to read later. We will enable caching of a certain number of articles on a future release but even the old app will not have completely worked without an internet connection.
Gulf News
Editor’s note: Would you like to raise a query or concern with the newspaper? Is there an issue that you believe needs to be addressed? Something the paper is not doing right or not effectively enough. Write to us at readers@gulfnews.com