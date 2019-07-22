Image Credit:

What you need to know: Ask the newsroom - Readers ask Gulf News editors their questions

I would like to ask regarding the free visa for children who are born in the UAE. I read a report on Gulf News about it (“Free UAE visas for tourists under the age of 18 from July 15 to September 15”, gulfnews.com, July 15).

From Mr Rodil Angco

UAE

There is no free visa for children born in the UAE. The story was about free visit visa for children below 18 if they are accompanying their parents to visit UAE and this offer is only running from July 15 to September 15.

Gulf News