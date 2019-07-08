Ask the newsroom

What you need to know
I dont understand how Gulf News can claim this without even providing a single shred of research or proof? (“Healthy living can’t prevent cancer”, Gulf News, June 30)
From Mr Mohammed Madeh Hawas
UAE
This is not a news report. It’s an opinion piece by Bloomberg Opinion columnist Faye Flam. In the article, the writer says: “New experiments attempt to quantify findings from 2015 and 2017 that showed random ‘bad luck’ was a major factor in the development of cancer.” That is a clear reference to several studies during that period. Besides that there is another reference to a research published in Science magazine in June. So it is clear that the piece was written on the strength of several scientific research papers.
Gulf News
