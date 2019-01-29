I’m writing to Gulf News with concern pertaining to certain articles being published. I always go through Gulf News and find articles about sexual assault. However, my concern with this issue is that only when the perpetrator is an Indian, I see that it is being published without fail and with nothing held back. In the UAE, the majority of expatriates are Indians and they are contributing a lot in the UAE and else where in the world. As UAE is home to expatriates from all over the world and as a result of these articles being published stating the perpetrator’s nationality, people might perceive a negative image of India.