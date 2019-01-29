Negative image portrayed?
I’m writing to Gulf News with concern pertaining to certain articles being published. I always go through Gulf News and find articles about sexual assault. However, my concern with this issue is that only when the perpetrator is an Indian, I see that it is being published without fail and with nothing held back. In the UAE, the majority of expatriates are Indians and they are contributing a lot in the UAE and else where in the world. As UAE is home to expatriates from all over the world and as a result of these articles being published stating the perpetrator’s nationality, people might perceive a negative image of India.
From Mr Mohammad Salam
UAE
Thank you for your feedback. Gulf News reports news relevant to the region and its readers from around the world. In case of a police report or court story, the nationality is published based on information released by the authorities. Coverage in the newspaper is based on news value and not on nationality or any other form of bias.
Gulf News
Unbalanced views?
I read your article on how much Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent on foreign trips (“Modi spent nearly $1b
on ads, foreign trips”, Gulf news, December 15). The news appears one-sided or biased, not expected from a leading newspaper like Gulf News. The article does not say why he visited - whether it was a business or holiday trip and how the country has benefited from his visits. Gulf News has compiled some data on how the money could have benefited India, as if his trip has not benefited Indians.
From Mr Nambiar Rajeevan
UAE
The idea behind the infographic was not to belittle or denigrate the Indian Prime Minister’s foreign policy outreach. This was just an attempt at an alternative way of story-telling, whereby we tried to put some tangible correlatives to what one billion dollars is worth in terms of socio-economic parameters in an Indian context. This should not be misconstrued as an attempt to quantify a prime minister’s qualitative inputs as the highest public servant in the world’s largest democracy. Having said that, we do appreciate and acknowledge the reader’s point of view. Gulf News always looks forward to reader engagement.
Gulf News