Please review the news about Ajman offering 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. Where it is mentioned that motorists who did not commit any traffic offence before January 31? Please confirm if it is the sentence motorist who commits or did not commit before January 31 (“Ajman offers 50 per cent discount on traffic fines”, Gulf News, February 4).
From Mr Muneeb Farooqui
UAE
The reduction decision applies to traffic violations committed in the emirate of Ajman before January 31, 2020.
