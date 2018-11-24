Because of the steroids she was taking to reduce the size of the tumour in her brain, her face was swollen around the cheeks, which gave her a childlike cherubic look, and pandered to our earnest attempts at mothering her — which she hated. And although she was not the woman we knew her to be, she was every bit the mother we adored. My memory is poor at the best of times, and my sisters will pick apart my account of the days we spent in Prague, but one thing we can agree on is the love that we all felt and the joy we had at being so far from home and doing something so different for this wonderful time of the year; to forget for just a few days the awful truth hanging over all of us that we could one day soon lose her.