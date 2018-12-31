Talking of New Years, there are as many New Years as there are religions and cultures. The Islamic New Year follows the lunar calendar, with the date dependent on the moon. The Chinese New Year starts in February. The Iranian New Year coincides with the beginning of Spring or the Vernal Equinox. In many cultures, the New Year coincides with Spring, usually in mid-April. In most other cultures, you congratulate people with a “mubarak” on the special day. Far more sensible, in my opinion, than wishing them a Happy New Year.