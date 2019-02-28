I don’t take this stance on principle, and I’m certainly not proud of it. Call it cowardice, call it stubbornness, call it stupidity, naivety or whatever you like. I plead guilty on every count. It’s career suicide, apart from anything else. If a programme-maker can get a presenter with 100,000 followers on board, or me with none, who are they going to plump for? But I just can’t bring myself to tweet. It would feel like opening up the gates of hell. Why would I do that?