From what I can tell they are playing a game that employs some sort of word association. The word appears to be “beat” or “beats”. And the two of them are attempting to think of as many associations. One of them says Dre, referring no doubt to the headphone manufacturer; the other says “eggs” and I know he means “egg beater”. Of course, he has to explain this to his opponent. And while he does so my mind makes an amusing flip backward through the years.