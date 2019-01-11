Her blatant remarks seemed to hit me so hard that Newton’s first law of motion began to make sense and shoved me cruelly over the threshold of complacency. The law being “an object will remain at rest or in uniform motion in a straight line unless acted upon by an external force”. The external force was Ms Gomes. She was moving to a lush address, and rushed off to finish her packing. I always thought I had progressed over the years because instead of one bookshelf that I had, I now have four and was glad that I could afford to buy books that seem to be getting exorbitant by the day. But again, is she right? I walk a circular path every morning, coming back to the same position in half an hour, hence there is definitely no displacement! Is this the reason for absolutely zero weight-loss in so many months?