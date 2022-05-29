1 of 3
Super sale, super crowd management: The mega deals and huge crowds at the super sale across malls in the UAE is an emphatic display of the economic and social resurgence in the country after the pandemic. Equally, the manner in which the large numbers of residents and visitors are being managed on the roads and at the shopping centres is noteworthy. Despite the high volume of traffic, the authorities have made sure there is no room for any lapses. The public would also do well to do their bit and abide by the rules, making the three-day event a resounding success. (By Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor).
Curtains come down on Cannes: And it’s a wrap for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival with Swedish director Ruben Ostlund’s warfare comedy ‘Triangle of Sadness’ winning the coveted Palme d’Or prize. However, this year’s star-studded event will perhaps be best remembered for its resilience to come through despite a pandemic raging in parts of the world, while a war on its doorstep continued to grab headlines. It would be amiss of us not to mention the reign of South Korean cinema continued to hold strong at Cannes this year, with the directing prize going Park Chan-wook for his drama ‘Decision to Leave,’ while Song Kang Ho was named best actor for his performance in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film ‘Broker.’ As we look beyond and wonder how Cannes could possibly top this year’s extravaganze, perhaps the best way forward is to let the magic of cinema reign supreme. Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor
Liverpool want investigation into Champions League final scenes Last night’s Champions League final had to be delayed for over 30 minutes due to security reasons and Liverpool have called for an investigation into why their fans faced issues to get inside the Stade de France stadium. Thousands of fans had travelled to Paris without a ticket desperate to watch the final and many fans also had fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles causing them to become blocked. Then, French Police fired tear gas at the Liverpool fans in a bid to control the increasingly hostile crowd with several trying to climb over security barriers to get inside the ground. When the match did start, Real Madrid ended up winning 1-0 to seal their 14th European cup triumph but it was marred by the incidents prior to kick-off. “We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France,” Liverpool said in a statement. Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor
