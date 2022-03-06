1 of 4
Deepening human misery: As the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, 11 days into the conflict, the number of Ukrainian refugees is expected to reach 1.5 million today. The UN has predicted that the number could swell to 4 million, to become the biggest such crisis this century. Most have arrived in Poland and other neighbouring EU countries, with the bloc granting people fleeing Ukraine temporary protection and residency permits. These words from Volnovakha, a resident of Larisa, sum up the anguish and deepening human misery among fleeing refugees: “Help us if you can, we all want to live, we have kids, husbands, we are mothers and fathers, we are also people. Where shall I go? What’s on me and a bag of things is all I got. That’s all I have.” The US and other nations should step up funding Eastern European countries receiving Ukrainians and organisations in the region as the conflict seems to escalate. Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Image Credit: AP
2 of 4
Bridging the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood: Days after Shabana Azmi posted a picture of her ‘color blind casting’ from the Steven Spielberg-produced series ‘Halo’, Netflix period drama ‘Bridgerton’ has bridged its way towards Bollywood by featuring a cover version of the title track from Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in its new season that drops March 25. Years after Priyanka Chopra Jonas took over prime time TV in America with ‘Quantico’, it is wonderful to see two powerful entertainment industries widening its pool of talent and creative liberties keeping in mind a growing global audience. Bindu Rai Entertainment Editor, Gulf News
Image Credit:
3 of 4
Great way to embrace the great outdoors in the UAE: The resounding success of the 40th edition of the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive - ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ over the weekend has demonstrated not just the huge popularity of the fun-filled event, but also the eagerness of residents to return to normality after the pandemic. With fine weather underway, this was a great opportunity for participants to embrace the great outdoors with family and friends and make the most of the overnight event. As anyone who took part will vouch, the Fun Drive is a refreshing and one-of-its-kind experience. Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 4
Liverpool hoping for huge favour from fierce rivals Manchester United: In what is proving to be yet another thrilling title race in the English Premier League, Liverpool have moved back to within three points of leaders Manchester City after a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham. Sadio Mane's first-half goal proved the difference between the teams and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp may not face a tougher test than this - until they clash with the current champions on April 10. The Hammers can count themselves very unfortunate not to have come away from Anfield with at least a point having created several great scoring opportunities. However, with the title race as it is, victory was all that mattered and Liverpool got it to remain on the coat tails of City who face a massive test when they host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in the derby. Liverpool fans all over the world will be hoping their fierce rivals can do them a massive favour tonight. Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor
Image Credit: liverpoolfc.com