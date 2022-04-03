1 of 3
Anti-begging campaign sets the right course for charity: Police in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have stepped up efforts to curb begging during Ramadan, a time when beggars try to exploit residents’ religious and charitable sentiments to get them to part with their money. Over the years, authorities have pointed out that some “professional beggars” are, in fact, in no need of charity – they have been caught with large sums of cash. For genuine cases, there are plenty of authorised charitable organisations in the UAE that are working during Ramadan and the rest of the year to assist people in hardship. Combating begging means charitable residents can focus on helping those who really stand the most in need. [Faisal Masudi, Assistant Editor]
Camila Cabello speaks the truth on body imaging: Camila Cabello’s heartfelt post about body imaging issues speaks to all of us who have looked at pictures of ourselves one time or another and only found fault with what we see. Although for Cabello, the celebrity tag comes with its own set of problems, especially when a trip to the beach brings on trauma with the paparazzi clicking away and online trolls finding fault with every bump and curve. “I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a “healthy” woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women [sic],” Cabello wrote in her lengthy Instagram post, hitting a chord with a lot of women who are constantly pushing themselves to look a certain way on social media. While Cabello’s heartfelt note ends with the singer talking about speaking about her low self-esteem in therapy and getting help, not everyone has that luxury to fall back on. Perhaps in world where everyone is so busy trying to be a size zero, it’s time we say a size 10 is just as good. [Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
Eriksen stars for Brentford in Chelsea thrashing Denmark footballer: Christian Eriksen revealed he felt he was “gone from this world for five minutes” after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 last June. But the former Inter Milan star has made an incredible comeback to the game. Not only has he returned to full fitness after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator fitted, but he has also been recalled to the national team where he has scored a goal in each of the last two games. And yesterday in the Premier League clash against Chelsea, the 30-year-old was on the scoresheet yet again for his new club Brentford. Bees coach Thomas Frank greeted the emotional arrival of Eriksen in January by announcing he could be the club's “greatest signing ever”. And following several strong performances and now with a goal to his name in the 4-1 thrashing of the Blues, Frank’s prediction about the hugely popular Dane could be spot on. [Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
