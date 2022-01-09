1 of 3
A heartbreaking tragedy in Pakistan: They went there with their children to experience the beauty of snow. But now, 22 people, including many little children, are dead after being trapped in their cars in the hill-station of Murree, northern Pakistan. More than 1,000 vehicles were stuck after more than 100,000 cars arrived in the small town after seeing pictures of the winter snowfall on social media. The beautiful scene has now been declared a disaster zone. The Pakistan army has rescued more than 300 people stranded by the snow and is also clearing streets leading to Murree, to help people leave. For many, however, it is too late. - Omar Shariff, International Editor
Tackling a global menace: Fresh warnings issued by Dubai Police against online scams must be taken seriously. As the force, which has vast experience and the best expertise to deal with such rackets, has pointed out, we must be wary of offers that sound too good to be true. At no cost must we disclose any personal information. We should also do our bit by reporting e-crime, thereby helping the authorities to tackle with what is a global menace. - Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor
Even celebrities have a right to privacy: As far as scandals go, Jacqueline Fernandez has had the misfortune of hitting the jackpot in a case that has been unspooling in the media much like a Bollywood potboiler. A man accused of running a Rs2 billion extortion racket from inside prison, with alleged links to two high-profile movie stars, would cause flurry amidst the most tamest of paparazzi. Unfortunately for Fernandez, the case involving accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a feeding frenzy waiting to happen and that is exactly what occurred when the Bollywood actress found a picture of herself leaked online where she is featured in an intimate moment with the alleged conman. While couch activists on social media leaped on the image with comments and accusations, the Bollywood star has been forced to issue a statement requesting privacy at this time and an appeal to the media to stay within boundaries. While Fernandez’s plea may fall on deaf ears in a mad ratings dash by news outlets, the actress isn’t wrong in drawing limitations to how much a celebrity should be forced to share with the world, willingly or otherwise. - Bindu Rai Entertainment Editor
