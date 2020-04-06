Image Credit: AFP

The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the will of nations and the resilience of people around the world. It is a very painful test that continues to take away precious lives in many countries.

It has crippled life and took away many things we used to take for granted — things as simple as meeting loved ones and friends. It has shattered economies around the globe and the world is likely plunge into a deep recession, especially in Europe and the United States.

The pandemic will continue to push the world to the limits. However, the crisis will end. We all must be patient, take care of each other, help the less fortunate, do our parts in fighting the virus by staying home and co-operating with the authorities - Gulf News

Experts say the next two weeks will be tough, tougher than the past six weeks, which saw probably the world’s worst crisis since World War II.

But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Reports suggest that while the numbers of coronavirus cases may go up in the next two weeks, there will be an improvement as we saw in the past few days in some parts of the world where the numbers are either levelling or in some cases going down.

We shall overcome this crisis. We will ultimately defeat this ferocious enemy. We will beat it with a spirit of solidarity and caring to keep this country safe and healthy, like His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Sunday.

In the UAE, he noted, “people support each other like one family to overcome these exceptional circumstances that the world is currently facing.”

The government bodies have a challenging job to keep us and this country safe. Let us not make their job more difficult by flouting the rules and containment measures.