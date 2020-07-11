Image Credit: Twitter

Global stock markets closed higher at the end of the week, Friday, after the release of positive coronavirus vaccine news helped calm down investors’ concerns over the record surge in new cases of COVID-19 infections.

German company BioNTech, which is working with American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, said it would have a coronavirus vaccine ready for approval by the end of this year. Meanwhile, another American company said its drug Remdesivir had reduced by 62 per cent the risk of COVID-19 linked deaths.

These are indeed good news. There is a light at the end of the tunnel after all. However, the infection toll seems relentless. Globally, the numbers are rising in record numbers. On Friday, the top four countries in terms of coronavirus cases — the US, Brazil, India, and Russia — registered more than 150,000 new cases. The US alone recorded more than 71,000 new cases — a daily record. We are now edging steadily towards the 13 million cases worldwide and more than 560,000 deaths.

The numbers speak for themselves. The threat of COVID-19 is only growing. But there is no need to panic. The vaccine news offers hope that the pandemic will eventually be tamed. And the responsibility lies with the awareness of people to help push back the virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there might be an influx in new cases before the end of the year as the normal flu season begins. But that can be offset by continuing to exercise extreme caution. -

In the UAE, the numbers tell a different story. Over the past two months, there is a steady decline in new cases and rise in recoveries, which allowed the country to resume most of the normal activities, including business and government services.

But officials noticed a rising number of violations of the precautionary measures put in place by authorities to contain the spread of the virus. These measures include the mandatory face mask and social distancing.

Reopening the country does not mean the virus is over. Let us all be clear on that. A cure will likely not be available before the end of 2020. So, there is no other way to stop the virus except by adhering to the preventive measures at home, work, and public places.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there might be an influx in new cases before the end of the year as the normal flu season begins. But that can be offset by continuing to exercise extreme caution.