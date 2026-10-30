A shelf of unfinished books, and why The Letters won't be joining them



The latest book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the second part of Lessons from Life. It's 26 letters, written to his children, his family, his team, the people of this country and the wider world. I've been reading them as a book and as they've been shared over the last few weeks by Gulf News, and what struck me straight away is how personal they are.