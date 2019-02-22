When he asks ‘Can I bunk classes on the first of next month? My favourite team is in town and I have to watch. Please take me’, I do cringe but we end up at the stadium. Life is short and will pass by before we know it. Missing a day of school won’t hurt, but missing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will. If I had thought like a parent, there would have been arguments galore and he would have gone crying to school. I am sure, years later, we will remember the enormous fun we had at the stadium and will not regret it.