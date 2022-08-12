Here is how you can apply for the service online

1. Visit gdrfa.gov.ae and log in using your UAE Pass account.

2. Under ‘Residency services’ select ‘Data Amendment for Residency Visa’.

3. Tap on ‘start service’ and enter your personal details and attach documents supporting the information change request. For example, if you are applying for a change in the listed profession, provide the documents from Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation or any other relevant authority to support your request.

4. Make the payment – the total cost of the service is Dh260.

5. Submit the application.

The service cost includes the courier charges, which ensure that your passport is delivered back to you once the changes have been made to your visa.

You can also apply for the service through an Amer centre.

According to Sirajudeen Ummer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services, this service is extremely helpful when an individual may have his or her passport number, name or profession changed.

Usually this service is helpful to apply for online when you have moved into a ‘skilled level’ of profession, from an unskilled level. People also prefer to complete this service through Amer centres when they have a passport number that has changed, or if they have a name change - Sirajudeen Ummer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services